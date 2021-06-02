Phil Ford, Air Force general who shaped Waco-based Brazos River Authority, dies at 77

Funeral services are scheduled Thursday for Phil Ford, a retired Air Force lieutenant general who led a second career reshaping the Waco-based Brazos River Authority.

Ford died May 28 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center at age 77.

He served from 2001 to 2018 as CEO and general manager of the Brazos River Authority, a state-chartered agency that manages and sells surface water throughout the vast Brazos River basin.

Ford was remembered this week as a visionary who refocused the agency on its core mission of providing wholesale water in a growing state.

“The way I would describe Phil is that he was a leader’s leader,” said David Collinsworth, who worked for Ford for 17 years and succeeded him in the top role. “He really knew how to manage an organization. When it came to the BRA, he completely reorganized us to have our focus on customer service, which was something the BRA needed.”

Ford, a Fort Worth native, learned his leadership skills during a 35-year career with the Air Force, where he flew bombers and quickly became a B-52 aircraft commander. He rose to prominence as a top official at several air bases, then became deputy commander of the U.S. Strategic Command.