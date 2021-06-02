Phil Ford, Air Force general who shaped Waco-based Brazos River Authority, dies at 77

Funeral services are scheduled Thursday for Phil Ford, a retired Air Force lieutenant general who led a second career reshaping the Waco-based Brazos River Authority.
Ford died May 28 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center at age 77.
He served from 2001 to 2018 as CEO and general manager of the Brazos River Authority, a state-chartered agency that manages and sells surface water throughout the vast Brazos River basin.
Ford was remembered this week as a visionary who refocused the agency on its core mission of providing wholesale water in a growing state.
“The way I would describe Phil is that he was a leader’s leader,” said David Collinsworth, who worked for Ford for 17 years and succeeded him in the top role. “He really knew how to manage an organization. When it came to the BRA, he completely reorganized us to have our focus on customer service, which was something the BRA needed.”
Ford, a Fort Worth native, learned his leadership skills during a 35-year career with the Air Force, where he flew bombers and quickly became a B-52 aircraft commander. He rose to prominence as a top official at several air bases, then became deputy commander of the U.S. Strategic Command.
“I was always amazed that we had a three-star general here in Waco,” former Waco City Manager Larry Groth said. “Few people knew how prestigious he was. … It was interesting for me to watch him make that transition from military to civilian life. He did it pretty well. He was a straightforward business guy. You didn’t have to worry about what his thought was. He would tell you.”
Though based in Waco for 92 years, the Brazos River Authority does most of its business elsewhere, managing water supply reservoirs and selling wholesale water to users ranging from drought-prone West Texas cities to rice farmers and chemical plants on the Gulf Coast.
Ford recalled in a 2003 interview with the Tribune-Herald that he inherited an agency that had “lost its way” by occupying itself with peripheral issues other than water supply. Under Ford’s leadership, the agency divested itself of some of its money-losing operations around Possum Kingdom Lake, its biggest reservoir, where it managed lakeside residential areas that had developed over time.
Under his leadership, the authority spent about a decade pursuing a “systems operation permit” from the state that ultimately will allow the authority to expand its overall diversions by about 15% without building new dams.
Chris DeCluitt, a Waco attorney and property manager who served from 2005 to 2011 as Brazos River Authority chair, said Ford’s constant question was “How does this provide water to people?”
“I think before then, it was a kind of sleepy, very quiet agency, and its mission creep had gotten beyond what it needed to be,” DeCluitt said. “Phil got it working very efficiently and hired key staff members who knew their job and were outstanding at doing it. Phil had an eye for talent.”
With a deep and commanding voice, Ford could be intimidating, and if a meeting bogged down, staffers could expect to see him gesture with the “rolling fingers of death,” a signal to wrap it up.
But DeCluitt knew another side of Ford.
“He was a very caring and considerate fellow,” he said. “When my children were born, he came by the hospital. … His death is a great loss for the state.”
Groth said the city of Waco and the Brazos River Authority sometimes found themselves at odds during Ford’s tenure, including disagreements about upstream dairy pollution and Waco’s ultimately successful bid to take control of the regional sewer system from the authority.
“When agencies work together, it’s never as smooth as silk,” Groth said. “But we met a lot and talked through it and we came to an agreement. In the end, we shook hands and I felt like Phil was a friend.”
Collingsworth, the current general manager and CEO, said Ford was a “powerful mentor” for many of the people who are still at the agency, including himself.
“The thing that’s most impressive is that after more than 30 years in the Air Force, the next thing he did was dedicate his life to making Texas a better place to live,” he said.
Funeral services are set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Woodway United Methodist Church. Interment with military honors is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 8 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Gardens Funeral Home.