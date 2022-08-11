Picks for Waco airport art highlight flight, mammoths

Thousands of passengers arriving or departing from the Waco Regional Airport likely take scant notice of their surroundings while in transit, but in a few years those who pay attention will find artwork providing inspiration, Waco history and a touch of fun.

Future passengers and Waco visitors looking up in the main concourse will see metallic scissor-tailed flycatchers swooping along an aluminum spiral suspended from the ceiling.

Those glancing at the back wall in the departure area will see a roughly 10-foot-tall mammoth and her calf woven from cord.

The two art works, recently approved by the Waco City Council, come from Waco artist Bryant Stanton, who designed the concourse work, and New York artist Manca Ahlin, creator of the mammoth art. Their visions and proposals bested dozens of other entries submitted for the work, part of a $9 million airport remodel.

The arts advocacy nonprofit Creative Waco secured a $202,000 contract for four art works in the airport renovation. Two of the works have yet to be selected.

Amanda Dyer, Creative Waco's director of public art and development, said the call for proposals drew a surprisingly large number of responses from across the country.

"We were very excited to get that many who were interested in the work," Dyer said.

Panels comprised of Creative Waco staff, local artists, representatives from CaCo Architecture, the Waco aviation advisory board and the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau evaluated the submitted proposals, narrowed the field to a handful of finalists, then made their choices.

Flycatchers

Stanton's presentation began with the human desire to fly and referenced the sight of birds in flight, including the distinctive scissor-tailed flycatcher, found in the Waco area; the circular sweep of aviation radar, evoking the Waco airport's early days as the Blackland Army Air Force Field; stylized bird wings found in the insignia pins for the U.S. Army Air Force and the Women Airforce Service Pilots, the latter also with pilots stationed at the Waco field; and bird silhouettes suggesting origami paper folding.

"It really struck a chord with the panel with all the ways it interpreted Waco's story," Dyer said.

Though the work is static, bits of refracting dichroic glass inserted in the piece will cast spots of color on the walls that will move with the sun's rise and fall.

Stanton, owner of Stanton Studios, has public pieces in the Waco Sculpture Zoo, McLennan Community College, Waco churches and more. He said the airport concourse piece allows him to represent local history, inspire passersby and, with the inclusion of metal "aero birds," suggest a natural environment largely pushed aside for technology and transportation.

"It's a meditative piece for people waiting on flights," Stanton said. "By beautifying the space, you're taking the institutionalism out of it. You make people feel at ease. Think of what range of emotions goes through an airport. … Art speaks to that."

He will collaborate with Waco-area Nickell Metalsmiths in what he says is the largest artwork he has fabricated, one that will hang six feet below the concourse ceiling and cover a portion of that space. While most viewers' eyes will focus on the large sweep of the spiral and the birds circling as if in a holding pattern, Stanton plans a small touch they likely will not spy: the names of the Women Airforce Service Pilots stationed in Waco engraved in the birds' stylized contrails.

Anyone familiar with Stanton's Waco artwork will see echoes of it in the airport piece: the spiral and dichroic glass in his DNA-inspired piece above the stairwell in MCC's Michaelis Academic Center; the animals swirling in flight in his Mexican freetail bats in the Waco Sculpture Zoo.

Mammoths

Manca Ahlin's corded mammoth evokes Waco's prehistory when Columbian mammoths roamed Central Texas and in organic material rather than machined metal. Ahlin's specialty is large-scale art created by bobbin lace techniques from her homeland, Slovenia.

The design for her piece, the outline of a tusked mammoth standing next to her calf, popped into her mind when she read the request for proposal, she said, speaking by phone from Slovenia. She remembered the elephants she drew as a schoolgirl. "This one was really straightforward for me," she said.

Ahlin studied architecture in college, and much of her work reshapes interior spaces with woven dividers, ceiling and wall hangings. In bobbin lacing, she draws a design, puts pins in it, then weaves thread wound around multiple bobbins among the pins.

Dyer said Ahlin's piece stood out from the pack.

"It was like nothing we had ever seen before, a traditional art form — lace making — but at such a large scale. … It's a simple design, but complicated in how it's executed," Dyer said.

Much of Ahlin's work through her company, Mantzalin, has used rope or cable made from hemp, jute or cotton, but she once turned to electric cords and fiber optic cable for a piece commissioned by an electric company. She has not decided what material to use in Waco, but is considering cotton, given the city's history as a cotton growing hub, she said. Also undetermined is how much of the piece she will weave onsite.

It is her second piece crafted for a Texas venue, following one she made for a hospitality project in Austin, and she said she is anticipating returning to the Lone Star State for some barbecue.

Both works are expected to be finished and installed by fall of next year.