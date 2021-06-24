Pilot program could bring free broadband to East Waco

Alysha Suchaski, branch manager of East Waco Library, is often the one helping. She spends much of her time assisting library patrons with computers, teaching them on the fly how to avoid the pitfalls of Google, spam, identity theft and sketchy websites while helping them file taxes, order new social security cards and apply for programs like the city’s COVID-19 rent relief programs.

“I feel like it's not as much recreational (computer use). People honestly need help doing regular important, necessary, mandatory tasks,” Suchaski said.

East Waco Library has the least traffic of any Waco-McLennan County Public Library branch, but a large chunk of people who visit each month come for the internet access, Suchaski said. From January to May, the number of people who logged onto a library computer was about half of the total number of visitors.

Guests can log on for an hour at a time, and on busy days all of the computers can fill up. That was before the library had to remove a few of its 12 computers from the floor to allow for social distancing just as the need for internet service became even greater.

Suchaski created the employment station, a room equipped with a computer and webcam for remote interviews, when she noticed how many people were coming in to work on their resumes and apply for jobs.