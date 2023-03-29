The Waco Plan Commission on Tuesday recommended conditional approval of two planned unit developments east of the Brazos River, each marking a first for the city in requiring a PUD to include an affordable housing component.

If both projects are completed, some 500 new housing units could appear near the river over the next couple of years.

The commission voted to recommend approval with conditions a PUD for a pocket neighborhood at 2001 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on about 40 acres in the Carver Neighborhood Association area.

The project would add 241 units of various types with amenities for residents and a trail system connecting along Herring Avenue to Cameron Park. The developer is Waco-based Northpaw Partners LLC.

Waco Planning Manager Beatriz Wharton said in the commission’s work session Tuesday that the developer’s reason for pursuing a PUD is the different lot sizes in the proposed development that do not meet the city’s minimum lot requirement of 6,000 square feet. The proposed lots range from 1,500 to 5,000 square feet.

The PUD zoning designation allows the developer and city planners to negotiate details of the development instead of adhering to traditional zoning requirements.

The plot’s existing R-1B zoning would require houses to have 25-foot front yard and rear yard building setbacks, Wharton said. The PUD allows reduced setbacks as narrow as 5 feet in some places, allowing better connectivity to sidewalks and trail elements, she said.

Wharton said the previous O-2 zoning on about 3 acres of the plot would allow up to 40 units per acre. Without the PUD, Northpaw would probably be allowed to develop the property at about 10 units per acre, a higher density than the proposed six units per acre, she said. City staff recommended approval of the PUD based on its proposed density being more compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.

The city and Carver Neighborhood Association requested the neighborhood’s internal trail system be publicly accessible, creating a safe pedestrian connection to Brazos Park East for residents living in the adjacent Hollywood neighborhood.

Commission Chair Ross Harris said it would not be the responsibility of the developer, but for the sake of trail connectivity, crosswalks on MLK Jr. Boulevard could need some work. The crosswalks on the residential side of the street are less defined than those on the park side, and creating safe crosswalks would incentivize the use of neighborhood trails as a means to get over to the park.

Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said crosswalks at both intersections, north and southbound on Herring Avenue, will eventually have to be upgraded.

Peters said the developer met with a group from the surrounding neighborhood to address any final concerns before Tuesday’s meeting. Peters said the main concern he has noticed, rather than density or traffic, is the impact of the development on property values. No opposition was voiced Tuesday at the public hearing.

The commission recommended the PUD’s approval with the condition that 10%, or approximately 24 units, be reserved for affordable or workforce housing. To qualify for affordable housing the buyer’s household income must be at or below 80% of Waco’s median household income. The percentage increases to 120% for workforce housing.

The developer intends to include a mix of the three proposed housing types in that 10% of affordable units. Taylor Allen of Rydell Real Estate, the Waco firm representing the developer, said he has not determined a unit price, but is in conversation with Grassroots Community Development and hopes to hit a low end of $250,000.

The development falls within the Brazos River Corridor Overlay District and will be subject to its construction specifications as well.

The vote passed 9-1, with Commissioner Rae Jefferson dissenting.

ADU amended

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the commission amended Waco’s accessory dwelling unit ordinance in accordance with recommendations from the strategic housing study approved by city council last year. An existing single-family dwelling unit must be on the lot, there may be one ADU per lot and the ADU may only have one bedroom. The motion passed unanimously and will now head to the Waco City Council.

Brazos Gateway

The commission also approved, with conditions, a PUD for the six-acre, 300-unit Brazos Gateway condo development near MLK Jr. Boulevard and Interstate 35.

Peters addressed comments from North East Riverside Neighborhood residents who attended the meeting in opposition based on the PUD’s exclusivity to the existing neighborhood and affordability component.

“[Waco’s] housing study identified about a 5,000-unit housing shortage for the city, but that’s at all income levels that we need housing units,” Peters said. “There’s not any one project that’s going to solve that by itself, but as we develop and look at these things and create situations where we can add affordability and mixed-income housing units, we can start chipping away at that. There’s a lot of other projects that are in the pipeline in the general area in North East Riverside that are allowing more affordable components.”

The site is bounded by railroad tracks on one side, the street on another and industrial use behind it. The commission considered the argument that the site is unlikely to develop as a cluster of traditional housing, and some housing would be better than none there.