Plan Commission recommends zoning change for housing development abutting Cameron Park

A plan to build 151 homes on the border of Cameron Park moved forward another step during a Waco Plan Commission meeting Tuesday night.

The commission voted unanimously to recommend rezoning the 36-acre property between Park Lake Drive, Greenwood Drive and Adeline Drive to a Planned Unit Development to accommodate the construction proposed by Turner Behringer. The vote came after residents who live in the surrounding neighborhood spoke in opposition to the development.

Most speakers were concerned the new housing would come with disruptive and dangerous car traffic.

David Mills, who lives near the proposed development, said he and his wife came to the Cameron Park neighborhood because it is quiet, safe and wooded. He said the new houses would mean cyclists, parents with strollers and other pedestrians would not be able to walk in the old neighborhood, which lacks sidewalks.

“I'm not alone in believing that any significant increase in traffic in our neighborhood will reduce the safety and thereby reduce the value of our neighborhood and our homes,” Mills said.

The commission voted to recommend approval of the measure with conditions, including a traffic impact analysis the developer must submit with its final zoning application. The Waco City Council will vote on the PUD change at a future meeting.

The proposed subdivision is designed to be walkable, said Jim Adams, president of McCann Adams Studio, the Austin-based design firm working with Turner Behringer on the development. A traffic impact analysis will shed more light on the potential effects of the estimated 1,400 additional car trips per day through the neighborhoods.

“We’re trying to address the need for housing in the community, and so the diversity of housing types here will do that,” Adams said.

If approved, construction on the empty land between the Waco Center for Youth and Cameron Park would start in phases, beginning with 31 lots slated for completion next fall. The next four phases include 30 lots each.

The PUD application shows two entrances to the development on Park Lake Drive and one entrance on Greenwood Drive. The Greenwood Drive entrance would connect the new neighborhood to the old one.

Steve O’Connor, who owns 4 acres of land on Merriwood Lane, about 150 feet from the development site, asked if the commission could limit the flow of traffic through the Greenwood entrance.

Adams said the developers looked at turning Merriwood or Adeline Drive into main entrances, but realized those roads would not work.

“It’s a challenge because there aren’t very many ways in and out of the site,” Adams said.

Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said the Plan Commission and the Waco City Council could easily vote to limit access to Greenwood Drive if the traffic study reveals negative impacts from new traffic.

“They'll take traffic counts and existing conditions,” Peters said. “They'll look at the projected volumes that are being created by the development and where those trips are going to go, then have recommendations to mitigate that.”

Of the proposed homes, 34 would not have yards and would have garages located in the rear, 39 would have lawns and rear garages, and another 78 would have garages in front. Plans call for a small pond on the property to be expanded into a retention pond. Developers Shane and Cody Turner and Todd Behringer also plan to include trails connecting the park to the development.

The application for the PUD states most of the site would be filled with single-family residential homes. Lot sizes will range between 2,100 square feet and more than 8,000 square feet, with an overall density of 4.2 housing units per acre.

Documents submitted to the Plan Commission show about 25 lots, mostly smaller, directly on the park boundary.

Many speakers said they worry traffic to and from the new development would make Greenwood Drive too dangerous for pedestrians.

Longtime resident Darcy Lopez said she watches cars speed down Clark Avenue to get to 19th Street from 15th Street on a regular basis, and she is worried more homes will mean more speeding cars.

“I appreciate everything you are all saying, but something needs to be done about the area now,” Lopez said. “It was a quiet area 20 years ago when I moved there, but now it’s become so congested with cars and people racing.”

