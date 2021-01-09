Playground equipment makes music from play at Waco community centers

COVID-19 precautions limiting group activities have quieted playgrounds at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center and the Dewey Community Center, but when the sun is out and the weather warm, one can hear music above the chatter of kids at play.

The music — actually, musical tones more than connected melody — comes from large installed outdoor instruments: metal xylophones and bells, suspended chimes, grounded drums. They are the latest addition to the community centers' playgrounds and join others at local schools that have similar equipment.

The city received a $29,000 grant in late 2019 to support the centers' child care services provided through Texas Workforce Solutions and funded the equipment created by Freenotes Harmony Park, Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said.

"We wanted to go above and beyond traditional playground equipment, beyond just swings and slides," Cook said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

New playground equipment also is evaluated on its accessibility for people with physical disabilities, elements that stimulate players' senses and for interpretative material. New equipment at Buena Vista Park is next up for city and community planners' consideration, Cook said.