Playwright cages himself to show solidarity with jailed brother awaiting mental health treatment

For a man steeped in the theater, it was not enough for Stevie Walker-Webb to talk about the isolation and distress his brother is suffering in the McLennan County Jail while awaiting a place in a state mental hospital.

He had to experience that pain by re-enacting his brother’s captivity, and bring others along.

Under a broiling Texas sun at 4 p.m. Saturday, Walker-Webb entered a PVC-pipe cage he had set up for a 24-hour vigil in front of the jail off Highway 6 where Steven Waday Walker-Webb has been locked up four months. He would sleep on a cot, eat meals delivered through a hole in the cage, and entertain no visitors.

“It was an idea born out of the feeling of helplessness,” Stevie Walker-Webb said this week as he prepared for the vigil. “I can’t be with my brother. I can’t go see him because of COVID. … I have to open up my grief and my woe and my anger and my rage, because it was becoming something paralyzing.”