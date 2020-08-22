Playwright cages himself to show solidarity with jailed brother awaiting mental health treatment

For a man steeped in the theater, it was not enough for Stevie Walker-Webb to talk about the isolation and distress his brother is suffering in the McLennan County Jail while awaiting a place in a state mental hospital.
He had to experience that pain by re-enacting his brother’s captivity, and bring others along.
Under a broiling Texas sun at 4 p.m. Saturday, Walker-Webb entered a PVC-pipe cage he had set up for a 24-hour vigil in front of the jail off Highway 6 where Steven Waday Walker-Webb has been locked up four months. He would sleep on a cot, eat meals delivered through a hole in the cage, and entertain no visitors.
“It was an idea born out of the feeling of helplessness,” Stevie Walker-Webb said this week as he prepared for the vigil. “I can’t be with my brother. I can’t go see him because of COVID. … I have to open up my grief and my woe and my anger and my rage, because it was becoming something paralyzing.”
A Waco native who has won an Obie Award and other plaudits as a playwright and director in New York City, Stevie Walker-Webb said he wanted to dramatize his brother’s plight. He said he hopes the demonstration, called “Hundreds of Thousands” and carried live on YouTube with the help of his New York theater friends, would shed light on how the mentally ill in America are criminalized and deprived of the care they need. More information and a link to the video are available at www.freewaday.com.
“This is a way for people to see what a 6-by-9 cell is,” Walker-Webb said Thursday. “It’s literally the size of a parking space. Last night, when I stepped into the cell, I had to immediately step out of it. I don’t even know what I’m going to say or do. I was terrified.”
Waday, who has a diagnosis of schizophrenia, was arrested April 22 after police arrived to respond to a mental health episode he was having. He fought with officers and tried to take one of their weapons, police reports state, and he was arrested and charged with assault on police officers.
The 28-year-old was found incompetent to stand trial and has been waiting for months for a transfer to the Austin State Hospital for “restoration services” designed to allow him to stand trial. But a longstanding shortage of state hospital beds has left mentally ill patients languishing in county jails, often for months.
Complicating matters is the COVID-19 pandemic and Waday’s fragile health, which includes brittle diabetes, which led jail officials to confine him to a single cell in the medical wing, jail officials said.
Stevie Walker-Webb said the family would prefer treatment in a private mental health facility, but that would cost as much as $150,000 a year. A GoFundMe.com page for Waday’s treatment had raised almost $7,000 as of Friday.
Walker-Webb informed Jail Administrator Maj. Ricky Armstrong of his plans to demonstrate, and the supervisor agreed as long as it would not block access to the jail. Walker-Webb said he does not fault Armstrong or other jail officials for his brother’s situation.
“It’s horrible,” he said. “I don’t think the people are bad. The systems are bad. The systems are built to keep people incarcerated. And I think it’s a situation where you have good people stuck in these roles, doing their jobs, but their day-to-day task is to hold up systemic evils.”
Walker-Webb said that as a mentally ill Black man, his brother is especially vulnerable to violence and injustice from the criminal justice system.
“Black people who are mentally ill are exponentially more likely to come in contact with the police,” he said.
“Poor people of every color who have mental illness are abused by the mental health system and by the prison complex. It’s compounded if you’re poor and Black or brown. I want justice and equity for all poor people. Poor people are my people.”
Stevie Walker-Webb grew up in poverty in Waco and at age 11 found mentors through Mission Waco’s youth programs that helped him discover his talent. With the help of a Mission Waco scholarship, he was able to attend college and later return to direct the Jubilee Theatre for several years before going on to the bigger world of New York theater.
“He always had this deep commitment to his family and lived with a certain amount of responsibility that he wouldn’t be here because he was so involved in New York,” said Jimmy Dorrell, Mission Waco founder and Church Under the Bridge pastor. “It was just killing him to know about his brother.”
Dorrell invited him to speak at Church Under the Bridge last Sunday and had parishioners write letters to political leaders regarding mental health resources.
Dorrell encouraged his flock to support Walker-Webb’s demonstration, which he said is “very appropriate” and an example of the “righteous anger” that has always been Walker-Webb’s gift.
Walker-Webb said he hopes the nation’s awakening to racial justice can allow people to see his brother — a young man with dimpled grin, who loves music, volunteering and playing video games with his nephews — as a Black life that matters.
“Why does it take a Black death to start thinking about the systemic reform that needs to happen in our country?” he said. “My brother shouldn’t have to die of COVID in a jail cell or die from a failed arrest that shouldn’t have happened to begin with to galvanize a march. I want to remedy the situation while he’s still breathing.”
