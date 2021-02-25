Plumbing repairs focus of Waco partnership with nonprofits in wake of winter storm

Alexander said the applications will give city officials a better idea of how many people need help and how much help they need. He said right now he could not give an estimate, but he suspects the needs will outweigh the available funding.

Each nonprofit has received $10,000 from the Waco Foundation to make the repairs, likely enough to cover three or four repair jobs, he said. Each project has a limit of $5,000.

“I think they’re expecting some other donations from the community, and we don’t have the scope yet,” Alexander said. “So far we’ve been able to serve them.”

Right now only households that make up to 80% of Waco’s median income, which is $32,152 according to the United States Census Bureau, can qualify.

“If we got more resources we could open it up more, but right now with the limited funding we have we’re just focusing on the city of Waco,” Alexander said.

Habitat partnered with the city on a similar home repair program in 2019, which also had a $5,000 cap per home.