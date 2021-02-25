Plumbing repairs focus of Waco partnership with nonprofits in wake of winter storm

Waco homeowners who meet certain criteria can apply for emergency plumbing repairs under a new program launched Wednesday.
Local nonprofits Waco Habitat for Humanity and Grassroots Waco will process applications, check qualifications and secure contractors for repairs, a role the organizations have played for other city repair programs. The Waco Foundation is collecting donations and distributing funding through the other groups. Volunteers are not helping with plumbing repairs, which only a licensed plumber can make. Applications for the program can be requested at waco-texas.com under “Winter Weather Recovery Response Efforts.” Donation information can be found in the same place.
The first person to receive help through the local program, Adriane McCauley, said she has no idea what she would have done without it.
It will cost $3,800 to repair a pipe that burst last week under a house McCauley owns and offers for use by women going through an addiction recovery program. Thursday marked seven days without water at the house, and she has been dealing with the situation since the temperature started warming up, she said. There was also a gas leak in the neighborhood.
McCauley said she first reached out to Antioch Community Church, where she used to work as a recovery pastoral coach, trying to find space in mission houses for the six women in recovery. But Antioch’s spaces were already full by the time she called.
“I had a point of breaking, with the girls. I was like ‘I can’t handle this alone,’” McCauley said.
Waco Habitat for Humanity Director John Alexander said the newly formed repair program is meant for emergency needs, mainly to fix plumbing and restore people’s water service. Insurance or disaster assistance through federal agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency should play the largest role in funding repairs.
“We’re hoping people’s insurance or FEMA will be able to meet those needs,” Alexander said.
McCauley said she will still have to repair broken pipes and water damage in her kitchen, which she said she was surprised to learn her National Lloyds Insurance plan did not cover.
“They had to tear the skirting off of the house and we’ve still got to figure out what we’ve got to do next,” McCauley said.
Jesus Said Love and Antioch donated food and water, and Magnolia and the city of Waco dropped off more bottled water Thursday. McCauley said she heard about the repair program from Jason Ramos, director of Antioch’s Impact Waco ministries.
As of Thursday, a day after launch, Waco Habitat for Humanity had received one completed application turned into the city, Alexander said.
“Habitat has done a lot of work along the coast from the hurricanes, and of course those are on a bigger scale,” Alexander said. “They receive a lot more in donations, the scope of the projects were a lot greater. For Waco Habitat, this is the first emergency response thing we’ve ever done”
Alexander said the applications will give city officials a better idea of how many people need help and how much help they need. He said right now he could not give an estimate, but he suspects the needs will outweigh the available funding.
Each nonprofit has received $10,000 from the Waco Foundation to make the repairs, likely enough to cover three or four repair jobs, he said. Each project has a limit of $5,000.
“I think they’re expecting some other donations from the community, and we don’t have the scope yet,” Alexander said. “So far we’ve been able to serve them.”
Right now only households that make up to 80% of Waco’s median income, which is $32,152 according to the United States Census Bureau, can qualify.
“If we got more resources we could open it up more, but right now with the limited funding we have we’re just focusing on the city of Waco,” Alexander said.
Habitat partnered with the city on a similar home repair program in 2019, which also had a $5,000 cap per home.
Alexander said most plumbers are busy right now, but in McCauley’s case she had already done some of the legwork and was able to secure an appointment before her application was approved. When it was, Habitat called the plumber and arranged to pay for the repairs.
“It doesn’t hurt,” Alexander said of McCauley’s advance work. “But if they haven’t done that, they just know they have a leak, we’ll come assess it. I expect the challenge of the program to be finding enough contractors to work.”
Grassroots Waco Executive Director Mike Stone said the organization had received two completed applications by Thursday. He said Grassroots has assisted with roof repairs before, but this is new territory.
“Some of them could be really simple, just repairing a line, but they’re really not easy to get to and that’s the problem,” Stone said. “One that we’re looking at is underneath the floor of a wooden floor house. In the other, it’s behind a tub.”
Stone said he expects to receive significantly more applications as word spreads. He said Grassroots was already receiving requests for help before the program was announced.
“We’ve got enough people here in Waco that we will be able to find people who need the help and fix their problems,” Stone said. “The city of Waco has done a phenomenal job.”
Waco Foundation spokesperson Natalie Kelinske said funding for the program will come from the same emergency fund the foundation started on Sunday. She said donors have committed a total of $80,000 for the fund.
Kelinske said anyone who needs help but does not know where to apply should start with the city of Waco’s resource request assessment, which can be accessed at waco-texas.com under “Winter Weather Recovery Response Efforts” or https://bit.ly/2ZT06yY.
“We know that Caritas of Waco is seeing an increase in the services they’re providing, and Grassroots and Habitat have already received some folks,” Kelinske said. “So once they have a better grasp on that survey that will really inform us of what the overall need is and how much the charitable aspect needs to be.”