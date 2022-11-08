Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller fends off challenge from Republican

Patricia Miller, the first woman to hold the Precinct 2 seat on the McLennan County Commissioners Court, will retain her position for another four years after defeating a Republican challenger Tuesday for the second time.

The incumbent Democrat beat out Donis “D.L.” Wilson, a Mart resident and Riesel school police chief, by 239 votes.

Miller won 51.1% percent, or 5,354, of 10,469 total votes, while Wilson won 48.9% percent, or 5,115 votes.

This year’s margin of victory for Miller was much narrower than four years ago, when she took 58.3% of the vote.

Miller, 63, formerly served as administrative assistant to Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson for more than 22 years. Gibson died this year.

She won the seat herself in 2018, after Gibson declined to seek reelection. Her win Tuesday over the 57-year-old Wilson carries on Gibson’s legacy, preserving the only African American and only Democratic voice on the court.

Miller’s campaign leaned heavily on diversity and advocacy, citing the growing range of county employment and the importance of the perspective she brings to an otherwise all-Republican governing body. Miller’s campaign touted her experience and work to keep her promises, advocating for higher wages at companies receiving county development incentives, steering construction and conducting utility projects over her past four years as commissioner.

Wilson focused on residents of the precinct in rural areas, including Riesel, Mart and Axtell, who he feels lack representation. His campaign aimed to advocate for those areas of Precinct 2 outside of East Waco, opposing city of Waco landfill development near Axtell and aiming to allocate resources to volunteer fire and other emergency response departments.