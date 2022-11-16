Precinct 2 commissioner results upheld in McLennan County canvass of Nov. 8 election

McLennan County commissioners upheld the results of the Nov. 8 election after canvassing the votes Wednesday, a day after a bipartisan committee reviewed concerns about mail-in ballots in the Precinct 2 commissioner race.

Donis "D.L." Wilson, a Republican, had asked McLennan County elections officials to review mail-in ballots after losing his challenge to incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Miller, a Democrat, by 239 votes.

Election officials confirmed those results after a review of 529 mail-in ballot carrier envelopes by a newly appointed signature verification committee consisting of three Republicans, three Democrats and a presiding judge.

Wilson had raised questions about the election process in a letter last week to the McLennan County Elections Office, including what he said was an insufficient number of members on the original signature verification committee reviewing mail-in ballots.

Wilson noted that under state law, such committees must have at least five members. Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith confirmed that only two people served on the original signature verification committee, saying that the deficit was an oversight on his part.

McLennan County Republican Party Chair Dr. Brad Holland said he was involved in pointing out the shortage of members on the signature verification committee, part of the two-step process employed this year to verify mail-in ballots.

Holland said issues with the committee’s legality were brought to the Republican Party’s attention on Nov. 7, and he presented his own letter to the elections office on Election Day before results were released, requesting a revised and legal remedy for processing mail-in ballots.

Goldsmith said when he was informed of the issue, a remedy was put in place to bring the committee into compliance. The newly appointed committee reexamined and verified those mail-in ballots processed by the original committee.

Out of the 529 carrier envelopes that were reexamined Tuesday, “there were three instances of an irregularity,” Goldsmith said. He said the irregularities found by the new board typically involved a variation between information on the ballot envelope and the voter's registration form. The discrepancies did not bring any change to vote totals, he said.

Additional concerns raised in the letter about certain ballots missing Wilson's name have not been presented or verified at the elections office, Goldsmith said.

Holland said though his party did not anticipate a significant change in results, its officials are content with the fixed process put in place and the degree of security and accuracy of this election.

“We believe the revised, corrected process of ballot review was compliant with the law and was fair, legal and accurate,” Holland said. “We are pleased with the remedy we’ve been offered.”

Holland said he thinks this election brought a higher focus on election integrity than before, which could be valuable amid changing election laws.

“With election law changing it does present challenges to stay up with the law, but we’re trying to keep everyone as honest as possible,” Holland said.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Miller said she is grateful for Goldsmith and all his election workers for the time and effort they've dedicated. She also said she thanks voters in her precinct.

"To the voters of Precinct 2 who once again gave me their vote of confidence, I'm just grateful and humbled," Miller said.

Overall, the election brought lower voter turnout than the 2018 general election despite record-high voter registration. The county saw 72,956 voters, about 47% of 154,954 total registered. In the November 2018 general election, the county had 75,787, or 54.2% voters out of 139,837 registered.

Goldsmith said although the turnout was lower than the 2018 election, having more than 72,000 voters is still a strong number for a McLennan County election.

A possible cause of lower turnout could be a lack of interest from voters, Holland said.

“I still think we fight apathy and it seems that some don’t realize how much is at stake or appreciate the real freedom and privilege that voting presents,” Holland said.

McLennan County will have a short break before city and school elections in May, which allows voters plenty of time to register if they haven’t already, Goldsmith said.

He said getting the county's new voting system ready for the May election is a priority for the elections office.

The McLennan County commissioners voted in late August to purchase new voting equipment from Hart InterCivic Inc., and Goldsmith said most voters will find the new system is easy to use. He said he hopes to offer voters ways to interact with the new equipment prior to the May election.