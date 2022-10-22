Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioners race looks familiar

Patricia Miller and Donis "D.L." Wilson will clash again Nov. 8, this time with Miller as incumbent Precinct 2 McLennan County commissioner and Wilson as the challenger.

Miller, a Democrat, said she is running on her record, and she is the only candidate with 26 years experience "in county government, county budgets, county legislation, the creation and implementation of economic development programs, and/or providing advocacy and leadership."

Miller for more than 22 years served as assistant to late Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson. Gibson did not seek reelection in 2018, and Miller ran against Wilson, a Mart Republican, to take the seat for herself. She won handily, collecting 6,016 votes, about 57% of those cast, to Wilson's 4,573 votes.

But Wilson, now police chief at Riesel High School, said residents who urged him to run four years ago have repeated their concern.

"They asked me to try again, give it my best shot," Wilson said. "It's really the same situation. Roads and bridges are getting worse. This is a diverse precinct, stretching from East Waco to North Waco, nearly to McLennan Community College, and even to South Waco and Primrose Drive. Most people feel like East Waco is taken care of. I'm not pointing fingers. That's the way Ms. Miller was trained. She followed in Lester Gibson's footsteps."

Miller said she remains an advocate for residents countywide.

"One of the promises I made when I ran in 2018 was to encourage and push for our large businesses that benefited from our local economic development program to pay their entry-level workers a minimum of $15 an hour," she said. "I was proud to see that begin to happen in 2020."

She applauded the emergence of diversity on the McLennan County payroll, saying she spread the word about opportunity to her constituents.

"I was so proud one Sunday morning to see the security being provided at my church by a young African American sheriff's deputy," Miller said. "Her family has been a member of Toliver (Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church) for generations. And, after that Sunday in speaking with her mom, I found out that she had also been promoted to lieutenant.

"Why do I believe voters should reelect me as their representative? I want to be able to continue to be a catalyst for positive change in the lives of my constituents. Experience matters. A knowledgeable voice matters. A Democratic Party perspective, especially in an environment where the other four out of five are Republican, matters. Diversity matters. And I am proud to bring all of these things to the commissioners court."

Wilson said outside East Waco, in rural areas, people are hurting.

He said commissioners should allocate more to volunteer fire departments, "which do not get enough money to operate properly." He said something needs to be done to address ambulance response times.

"In places like Riesel, Mart and Axtell, it's a pretty long wait," Wilson said. "It's not the company's fault. We need to rework the program, put more ambulances in those areas to have a better response time."

Wilson said Axtell residents have battled alone to oppose the city of Waco's efforts to place a new municipal landfill in their midst.

"I just don't feel the Axtell community has been represented," he said. "Not that putting the landfill there wasn't going to happen, but no voice has stood up for Axtell. I've been reading minutes from TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) meetings in Austin, and I know the law firm Axtell has hired did get a landfill halted in Hempstead."

Wilson, a former Department of Public Safety sergeant, said school safety and crime in general have become hot issues in eastern McLennan County. He said he has met with police departments to get feedback.

He said commissioners have done a good job revitalizing Waco and its downtown. But some East Waco families mention concern over rising property values "and being pushed out of homes they've been in for years."

Miller said she steered construction of a new road and bridge building for Precinct 2 staffers. Located in Mart, it cost $375,000 and serves as headquarters for the maintenance and construction team.

She said she pushed for solutions to high arsenic levels in drinking water sold by smaller water companies.

"With three of the four entities affected by this issue operating in and for residents of Precinct 2, this was a high priority of mine," Miller said.

The commissioner said she backed a baseline study of a Soil Conservation Service reservoir in Hill County near Waco's planned landfill. Data produced will assist in monitoring water quality.

Miller also said her precinct's road and bridge crew provided $100,000 in labor, equipment and fuel for upgrades to Tradinghouse Lake Park in Precinct 2.

She thanked her fellow commissioners for supporting her request to allocate $50,000 to the Cen-Tex Minority Business Equity Fund. She thanked them as well for adding Juneteenth to the list of official county holidays.

"As a descendant of slaves and now a member of the McLennan County Commissioners Court, it was an extremely emotional moment for me when the vote to add this holiday to our list of holidays was finalized," Miller said.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will start Monday at the county's five early voting sites:

Robinson Community Center, 106 West Lyndale Ave.

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

First Assembly of God, 6701 Bosque Blvd. in Waco

Hewitt City Hall and Library, 200 Patriot Court

Records Building basement, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300 in Waco.

Vote center hours vary by day of early voting:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.