Making a list and checking it twice has been a shared task for locals responding on relatively short notice ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign rally Saturday at Waco Regional Airport. Trump’s campaign predicts 15,000 people will be on hand for the event.

Preparations for Parks and recreation director Jonathan Cook, for example, included a “stomp test” on acreage around the airport where attendees will park.

“It’s open land, well more than 100 acres,” Cook said. “We’ll have 12 lots there. We’ll fill them in order, filling one and moving to the next. You can’t just arrive and pick any parking lot. You will be sent to a particular one.”

The National Weather Service and Cook said attendees should have no nightmares about their parking spaces turning to mush.

“We had some rain this morning, but forecast-wise, we’re looking pretty good,” Cook said Friday. “It’s good soil with good drainage. We should be in good shape, with the warmer weather and the sun today giving us a good dry out. I even gave it the old stomp test. I went out there in my boots and stomped the ground. It’s an old event planner term.”

Meteorologist Sarah Barnes, with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, applied science in predicting gorgeous weather for Saturday.

“It looks nice and sunny, wind out of the west 10 to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will climb to 79 degrees probably by mid-afternoon,” Barnes said. “There is no rain in the forecast.”

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m., and gates will open at noon. Speakers not yet identified publicly will offer remarks beginning at 2 p.m. Trump is scheduled to begin his 90-minute talk at 5 p.m.

The staging area will occupy tarmac near Texas Aero, a fixed base operator at Waco Regional that sells fuel and services aircraft. Texas Aero Vice President Barry Johnson said he is teaming with local restaurateur Sammy Citrano to host a hospitality venue for “Trump’s team on the ground, the Secret Service, law enforcement and first responders.” Guests with the right credentials are welcome to come and go throughout the day, Johnson said.

“We opened this up to them,” Johnson said. “We saw the site venue and wanted to accommodate everyone as best we could. We want to make this a successful community event, a successful statewide and national event.”

He said Texas Aero has relocated its regular services to elsewhere on the tarmac and informed flight schools and regular customers of the move. He said transient customers will have full access to the remote location.

Citrano said his varied menu will include Crazy Wings, Texas Jalapeno Tenderloin, fruit and other hors d’oeuvres.

Cook said traffic bound for Waco Regional Airport might find itself mingling with that headed to the Heart of Texas Soccer Association fields on Airport Road. He said softball games are scheduled Saturday at the Riverbend Ballpark on Lake Shore Drive, nor far from Lake Shore’s intersection with China Spring Road, a main route to the airport.

“Steinbeck Bend Road at North 19th Street, or China Spring Road, could be the hub of traffic activity,” Cook said. “It will be staffed very heavily and strategically with officers. If one area is backing up, officers will be able to get vehicles through, as opposed to waiting on that traffic signal.”

Excitement over the Trump rally has spread across town to Appaloosa Trading Post on Robinson Drive. The store promotes itself in radio advertisements as the largest retailer of Trump-themed merchandise in Waco. It also has placed front-page ads in the Tribune-Herald welcoming Trump to town.

Shop manager Ben Mosqueda said Friday afternoon customers were clamoring for Trump T-shirts, hats, bumper stickers and flags.

“I just had a customer from England leave,” Mosqueda said. “I don’t know that she was here specifically for the rally, but she bought Trump merchandise, including a couple of hats and a T-shirt.”

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, whose district includes Waco, has said he will not attend the rally due to a previous engagement. State Sen. Brian Birdwell said in an email he looks forward to attending. The Republican Party of McLennan County was not approached about helping to hold the event, Chair Brad Holland said. Meanwhile, the Republican Party of Texas told the Tribune-Herald it has not been involved in planning the rally.

Local hotels were booked up or approaching capacity before the rally was announced, said Carla Pendergraft, the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau’s assistant director of tourism.

“Waco hotels are already very full on the weekends during this time period,” Pendergraft said via email. “Waco is averaging over 80% occupancy on the weekend. There are a few rooms left in town, but visitors may have to call more than one hotel to find a vacancy.”

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, a Republican, said he will attend the rally, having a presence “on-site, but not as part of the program.”

“We’re working logistics with one of the Secret Service agents,” he said. “We’re helping them and Waco PD with whatever they need.”

The rally is free, though organizers ask that attendees register at donaldjtrump.com/events. Specifics about street closures are available at waco-texas.com.

