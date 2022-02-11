Program makes internet service free for some low-income households in Texas

A federal program knocks $30 off monthly broadband bills for low-income families, and some providers are responding with plans that cost nothing for eligible households.
AT&T calls its no-cost plan Access from AT&T, and introduced it to complement the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, spokesperson Matt Lawson said. Metro by T-Mobile, meanwhile, has announced a no-cost wireless plan through the federal program. The Federal Communications Commission lists 111 participating providers in Texas, with both fixed and mobile options. Not all offer no-cost options.
The program is available to individuals or dependents who receive other federal assistance, including from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps; Supplemental Security Income; Federal Public Housing Assistance; or military veterans' benefits.
It also is available to anyone whose income is no more than 200% of the federal poverty guidelines established by the Department of Health and Human Services. Twice the federal poverty guideline for a two-person household is $36,620, and for a four-person household, is $55,500.
The new Affordable Connectivity Program replaces the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit initiative, which also sought to put internet service within financial reach of low-income families. The need became more acute during the pandemic, when school districts nationwide enacted remote learning. Students studying or taking classes at home needed internet service, leaving some low-income families without such service out in the cold.
AT&T said it changed its plan as the federal government's evolved.
Its new Access from AT&T plan provides faster internet service, the speed jumping from 10 Mbps in its original plan to 100 Mbps. There is no cap on data use.
The Affordable Connectivity Program represents a discount on broadband services through the service provider, which is reimbursed by the government, according to Broadbandnow.com.
Those who qualify for the program do not receive payments.
Broadband provider Spectrum stated its case for providing internet service to low-income families in a press release, saying its efforts to ensure broadband connectivity have included expansion into unserved and rural areas and its Spectrum Internet Assist low-cost broadband service for eligible families and seniors. It participated in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, and looks forward to participating in the newer Affordable Connectivity Program, according to the press release.
Its Spectrum Internet Assist is offered for $17.99 a month. For that it provides 30 Mbps speeds, an no data caps, modem fees or contracts.
Asked specifically about AT&T's no-cost plan, Spectrum spokesperson Brian Anderson said in an email: "Just as AT&T has its low-cost Access program, we have Spectrum Internet Assist. And just like AT&T participates in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program that can cover all or part of a low-cost customer's bill, we also participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program."
He said Spectrum's involvement in the program means qualifying families on its plan can receive related credits. Anderson did not comment directly on whether those credits could produce a zero-cost internet plan.
Most, if not all, broadband services may participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program.