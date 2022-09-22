Progress at Woodway's arboretum provides hope for autumn reopening

Grass is growing back on land that once flourished, and planners, construction workers and gardeners are active at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, which is knocking on the door of reopening this fall.

Although construction and COVID-19 dragged out the process longer than city officials would have liked, the delay gave them time to bring the park back better than before with some new amenities, Assistant City Manager Lenny Caballero said.

Caballero said some aspects might not be ready in full, but seeing the significant progress on the grounds he would like it to reopen to the public in early November. Arboretum repairs and programming, originally estimated to cost up to $1.5 million, are projected to come in at $800,000 when all is said and done, he said.

An $18 million sewer project that started in mid-2019 and eventually ripped through the arboretum, uprooted much of its vegetation and contributed to the alienation of some longtime supporters, is now finished. Crews are working to restore the grounds to their former glory, replacing the destruction the sewer project left behind. Now drainage issues have been resolved, proper irrigation is being installed and new amenities are being added.

Arboretum Superintendent Jack Stanley said although the pandemic, weather and construction have been hard on the grounds, the situation has allowed his crew to come back and make decisions at Carleen Bright with intention.

“The sewer project came in and did some clearing. … That winter we had two years ago, it took out a lot of stuff," Stanley said. "So it enabled us to come back and put in where we want to, and strategically place things.”

Some elements familiar to the old arboretum, including cactus and butterfly gardens, will make a return in the new design, just 40% to 50% bigger, Caballero said. Even the most minute decisions are being made with intention, he said.

“In the butterfly garden, all the trees we planted and the plants coming are for butterflies,” Caballero said. “It wasn’t just, ‘This is the butterfly area.’ It was actually made for that.”

Caballero said a rebirth of the arboretum has come out of the extended project, and the mayor and city council have been supportive and dedicated throughout the process.

Woodway Mayor Amine Qourzal, who took the position earlier this year, said one of his top priorities as incoming mayor is to bring the arboretum back better than when it closed, and he knows guests will be impressed with the changes.

“The arboretum is absolutely getting a first-class makeover after months of careful planning and deliberation by our city staff and council,” Qourzal said.

Much of the arboretum's defining plant life was wiped out by the sewer line project and a freeze last year. Caballero said the construction also took about 300 trees with it, and now-fixed drainage issues were a constant issue in maintaining some plants.

Caballero called the drainage fix “Jack’s masterpiece.” It diverts runoff away from the Whitehall Center, which had some foundation issues from sitting water, and toward a manmade ravine.

Fresh greenery will soon make a reappearance in 14 garden boxes and a greenhouse, and about 135 trees were planted in the last week, Caballero said.

“All those trees you see out there, they were not there two weeks ago,” Caballero said.

About 225 saplings will also be planted on the grounds in the future thanks to a donation.

Caballero said the arboretum will soon have six parking lots, and the one just inside its front gates is being replaced by green space at the recommendation of botanical garden and arboretum experts.

“This is all going to be grass," Caballero said of the space. "We could do farmers markets out here on Sundays and things like that.”

Caballero said one of the parking lots will be adjacent to a splash pad, part of the arboretum’s brand new kids area. Alongside the splash pad will be swings, a jungle gym, hopscotch, jumbo chess pieces and a seating area for parents, he said.

The Pavilion, an already-popular wedding and event spot, is getting an upgrade with the outdoor entertainment area in its backyard, which will be lined with pavers to hold outdoor weddings and concerts. While the arboretum as a whole has been closed, the Pavilion has remained open for events.

Caballero said before, some guests would not even know the event center existed tucked away at the back of the park.

“Before, you didn’t know this building was here. … Now you can have a wedding and look down over everything,” Caballero said.

Where a sinking bridge used to sit, a tree promenade has been constructed.

“They used to have a bridge that was sinking, with no running water under the creek, and we put a culvert and made this, connecting the elements together with a promenade,” Caballero said.

Stanley said the walkthrough reminds him of a street in Vermont, the walkable path lined with trees.

The type of connection the promenade brings to the space is a defining feature in the work being done at Carleen Bright, with walking, hiking and biking trails winding across the park and connecting all the elements.

The Whitehall Center, which was previously yellow, got a white paint job over the break as well as a new roof. Caballero said there are plans of adding a restaurant or coffee shop at the center, with hopes that the outdoor deck could become a popular study spot.

“You’ll have tables, plants, umbrellas, the Edison light bulbs coming across, chairs and seats,” Caballero said.

He said the arboretum, a 16-acre plot at the center of the city, is the heartbeat of Woodway, and his goal is to make the space a state-of-the-art facility that residents of Woodway and tourists from all over will enjoy.

He and Qourzal agree there will be a little something for everyone come Carleen Bright’s reopening.

“Arborists are going to appreciate the addition of several hundred beautiful trees, walkers will enjoy the new redesigned layout and our youngest guests will love the new features designed especially for families,” Qourzal said.