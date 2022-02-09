Progress made on spending Greater Waco's pandemic-era rental assistance

The EOAC "has obligated around $1.8 million in rental and utility assistance" since it took over administration of the first ERA grant a little more than three months ago, McLennan County Auditor Frances Bartlett said. The city of Waco initially was administering the $7.75 million grant, which the county received in December 2020. The city allocated $1.94 million before handing the operation over to EOAC, Bartlett said.

If EOAC keeps up the pace it has set since it took over, it is on track to use up the $4 million in remaining first-round assistance by the deadline.

To qualify for assistance through the first round of ERA funding, applicants must show financial hardships directly related to COVID-19, Johnson said. Assistance through the second round, which totaled $6.1 million sent to the county, is available to renters who show financial hardships related to the pandemic, though the hardships do not have to be directly related to COVID-19.

EOAC has allocated $1.8 million from the second round of funding, leaving about $4.3 million to use before the 2025 deadline.

Johnson said most seeking help with paying rent "have seen a bad situation in their lives," and are not long-term recipients of rental assistance.