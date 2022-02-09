Progress made on spending Greater Waco's pandemic-era rental assistance

More than $8 million remains available to locals struggling to pay rent, out of almost $14 million in federal pandemic relief funding designated for local rental assistance.
"We get applications every day via drop-off, fax, email. We have an abundance of applications," said Kanisha Johnson, who oversees the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corp.'s administration of the Emergency Rental Assistance program on behalf of McLennan County.
Though money is available, getting it into the right pockets in a timely fashion remains challenging, according to officials involved in the process.
A September deadline looms for about $4 million left in the county's first round of Emergency Rental Assistance funding, which comes with more restrictive qualification rules than the second round. About $4.3 million remains from the second round, which has a spending deadline in September 2025.
"In my opinion, EOAC is doing a really good job, going as fast as it can," McLennan County Commissioner Jim Smith said. "A lot of verification and paperwork has to take place. The EOAC helps with this process, but sometimes it's difficult to get people to provide all necessary documentation or to 'fool with' all the red tape, for lack of a better word."
Smith said he would have hoped more money had been allocated by now, "but I understand the guidelines they need to follow."
The EOAC "has obligated around $1.8 million in rental and utility assistance" since it took over administration of the first ERA grant a little more than three months ago, McLennan County Auditor Frances Bartlett said. The city of Waco initially was administering the $7.75 million grant, which the county received in December 2020. The city allocated $1.94 million before handing the operation over to EOAC, Bartlett said.
If EOAC keeps up the pace it has set since it took over, it is on track to use up the $4 million in remaining first-round assistance by the deadline.
To qualify for assistance through the first round of ERA funding, applicants must show financial hardships directly related to COVID-19, Johnson said. Assistance through the second round, which totaled $6.1 million sent to the county, is available to renters who show financial hardships related to the pandemic, though the hardships do not have to be directly related to COVID-19.
EOAC has allocated $1.8 million from the second round of funding, leaving about $4.3 million to use before the 2025 deadline.
Johnson said most seeking help with paying rent "have seen a bad situation in their lives," and are not long-term recipients of rental assistance.
"It's unique that two years into the pandemic, it is still affecting people the way it is," Johnson said.
Her employer, EOAC, is a nonprofit founded in 1966 that administers assistance programs for several area counties.
Paying rent has become an increased burden for income sectors across the board, according to reporting by The Texas Tribune. Causes include skyrocketing home prices pushing some would-be buyers into the rental market, Texas' growing population, and the imbalance between supply and demand.
Surging rental rates are not simply a big-city problem, and Waco and Temple saw median rent on new leases increase more than 30% between March 2020 and last month, the Tribune reported.
"There is not enough housing in Waco, period," Waco Housing Authority CEO Milet Hopping said.
Her agency oversees 650 public housing units at South Terrace Apartments, Estella Maxey Place and Kate Ross Homes, plus another 250 residences that accept Section 8 subsidized renters.
"Without housing options, even those who could afford more expensive housing may find themselves competing with those needing assistance," Hopping said. "It has become a bad waterfall when that happens."
Waco Housing Authority-controlled properties and their residents benefited greatly from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a $2 trillion relief fund approved in March 2020 to mitigate the economic fallout from COVID-19, Hopping said. That act's broad range of assistance did not include the Emergency Rental Assistance funding.
"It kept people home and safe during the pandemic, made just a lot of people available to assist them," Hopping said. "That's part of our goal. We didn't want people losing their housing because they had made poor choices or anything else. The effort was pretty well monitored. You couldn't just sign up with the city, the EOAC or the state. You would still be a Section 8 participant or still reside in public housing, but this was a grand opportunity to get back on your feet, with assistance finding employment and building a resume."
A recent study unveiled by the city of Waco reported that housing options are shrinking for people on the lower rungs of the economic ladder.
Major mixed-use projects announced and on the drawing board would include living units, but their affordability may rest with the beholder.
Houston-based NewQuest Properties has contracted to place 200 rental homes and 300 apartments in its development near New Road and Interstate 35, where a new Topgolf and a Cinemark movie theater now reside.
A multi-phase project hugging Lake Brazos' west bank includes apartments now under construction. Later elements will include hotels, restaurants and a new $185 million Baylor University basketball arena.
Three companies hoping to build Waco apartment complexes subsidized by federal tax credits, with the requirement they include units affordable to residents in specified lower income brackets, are seeking Waco City Council backing to bolster their applications for the tax credits.