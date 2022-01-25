Project Homeless Connect extends helping hand in Waco

Coalition Chair Nicole Wiscombe said many people are "one or two paychecks away" from slipping through personal safety nets. A health scare or job loss can produce a life crisis individuals may not be equipped to handle. Poverty and rising housing costs serve to aggravate the problem.

Social service groups and houses of worship staffed booths at Tuesday's event, displaying bedrolls, backpacks, jackets, caps, gloves and gently used clothing for the taking. Attendees sorted through the items, choosing what might best keep them warm and dry on a chilly night outdoors.

Waco's Animal Birth Control Clinic also had a presence. Wiscombe said the homeless often have four-legged companions.

David Kendrick, 35, took in the sights accompanied by Hershey, a pit bull-lab mix with a light-brown coat, sweet disposition and blue leash. Kendrick said he grew up in Hood County, has had brushes with the law, and suffers from an array of health problems, including worsening vision. He moved to Central Texas, where relatives are trying to get him back on the right track.