Project Homeless Connect extends helping hand in Waco

As the Freedom Fountain gurgled nearby, Charles Cummings approached a stranger outside the Waco Convention Center. His eyes betrayed a look of desperation, and he softly inquired about getting a bicycle.
Homeless since his girlfriend sent him packing about four weeks ago, Cummings, 60, now faces life on the streets. He admits to a weakness for "wrong choices," including substance abuse triggered by cocaine.
"I tried it one time, and I've been hooked ever since. I can't shake it," Cummings said, wearing a stocking cap and bundled against the cold.
He is seeking help wherever he can find it. On Tuesday that meant a trip to Project Homeless Connect, a one-stop event hosted by advocates.
Just inside the Waco Convention Center's entrance off Franklin Avenue, several volunteers from First Baptist Church of Waco set up a makeshift bike repair shop. They applied elbow grease and hand tools to donated two-wheelers. Cummings said he needs transportation "to get around to my case managers," and thought a solution might be found inside.
Such encounters energize the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition, the force behind Tuesday's three-hour extravaganza targeting locals chronically without a place to stay and others temporarily seeking shelter due to circumstances.
Coalition Chair Nicole Wiscombe said many people are "one or two paychecks away" from slipping through personal safety nets. A health scare or job loss can produce a life crisis individuals may not be equipped to handle. Poverty and rising housing costs serve to aggravate the problem.
Social service groups and houses of worship staffed booths at Tuesday's event, displaying bedrolls, backpacks, jackets, caps, gloves and gently used clothing for the taking. Attendees sorted through the items, choosing what might best keep them warm and dry on a chilly night outdoors.
Waco's Animal Birth Control Clinic also had a presence. Wiscombe said the homeless often have four-legged companions.
David Kendrick, 35, took in the sights accompanied by Hershey, a pit bull-lab mix with a light-brown coat, sweet disposition and blue leash. Kendrick said he grew up in Hood County, has had brushes with the law, and suffers from an array of health problems, including worsening vision. He moved to Central Texas, where relatives are trying to get him back on the right track.
Until then, he and Hershey are making do, he said. Kendrick applauded local efforts to make life better for the homeless and their pets. He said he availed himself of blankets and a backpack. Hershey received chow and a medical checkup, "getting his shots and getting chipped," Kendrick said.
Hershey temporarily ignored a pizza slice someone placed near him.
"I think the shot may have made him sleepy," Kendrick said.
"It's great, great," said Sally DeLeon, 61, upon leaving Project Homeless Connect carrying multiple bedrolls and tote bags. A friend asked if she picked up everything she hoped to collect during her visit to the Waco Convention Center. She assured that she had, then announced her departure to a nearby church, which reportedly had a gift card waiting for her.
Project Homeless Connect has become a twice-yearly event. Referrals and services include those relating to employment, health screenings, pet care, veterans benefits and housing availability.
Haircuts were not available this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. But COVID-19 screening, testing and vaccinations were available to all comers.
Wiscombe said social service agencies use the occasion to meet federal guidelines related to counting the homeless. She said the event is heavily advertised in the target population, including at shelters delivering services. She said about 150 people attend the sessions, a number in line with estimates that 180 to 220 people locally experience homelessness or "housing instability" at any given time, most staying downtown.
Tuesday's event was supposed to start at 9 a.m., but people were gathering outside the center when she arrived at 6:30 a.m., said Candice Burroughs, a specialist with Heart of Texas MHMR's Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness program.
Waco, unlike many larger urban areas, is not plagued by reports of aggressive or threatening behavior by people who are homeless interacting with others, Wiscombe said. She said most of Waco's homeless are from this area, they are "neighbors."
Homelessness among those under age 25 has become a growing problem, typically involving people exiting foster care or having been barred from their homes because of mental health issues or substance abuse, she said.
Waco becoming more popular as a tourist destination means more interaction between the homeless and out-of-town visitors, but downtown's homeless situation existed before tourist attractions arrived, occupying space within walking distance of shelters, Wiscombe said. She said an attitude of mutual respect, or tolerance, benefits all involved.
She said she finds no fault with The Salvation Army's possible move from downtown to La Salle Avenue, calling it a reasonable approach to the organization's goal of placing as many services as possible in a single location.
Wiscombe said she has concerns about low-rent hotels closing near downtown, eliminating housing for the poor. She said she does not blame property owners for selling as demand skyrockets for downtown lots, driving up prices, but the trend does not bode well for the poor and marginalized who would like to live near social service agencies if possible.