Property taxes, border security spending top list of local legislative priorities

Property taxes loom large over the upcoming legislative session in Texas, according to two legislators representing the Waco area.

Sen. Brian Birdwell and Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson also said they plan to make education and border security spending priorities when the next biennial session starts Jan. 10.

Based on the state's constitutional spending limits, the Legislative Budget Board reported last month that the 2024-25 budget can increase by up to about $12.5 billion from the 2022-23 budget of $248.5 billion. Anderson said a forecast $27 billion budget surplus will grow to almost $30 billion by the time the legislative session starts.

“How that is spent is going to be quite a challenge,” said Anderson, whose District 56 includes central and western McLennan County.

He said Gov. Greg Abbott recommended using up to half the surplus to lower property taxes. Anderson said he hopes at least half the surplus goes toward reducing school districts’ maintenance and operations property taxes, which make up the biggest part of most homeowners’ taxes.

Reducing school property taxes would shift the school funding burden, and school funding control, more toward the state and away from individual districts.

“Last session we increased the homestead exemption. (Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick) thought about expanding that a little higher, which we would be in favor,” Anderson said. “The ultimate goal, at least personally, would be to get closer to 50-50 as far as the state and local community funding education.”

Birdwell said last session the Texas Senate modernized public school funding formulas from the 1980s, which increased state funding from about $5,000 per student to $6,000.

“In doing so, we pressed down on the rate of increase of new revenue to school districts, and we’ve backfilled that. So it will generally be the same structure,” said Birdwell, whose District 22 includes McLennan, Falls, Bosque, Hill, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Ellis and Navarro counties, and a portion of the southeastern corner of Tarrant County.

Birdwell said like Anderson, he is in favor of the state “buying down” local property taxes. He said the Legislature increased homestead exemptions last year, which helps homeowners but does not directly assist small businesses.

“The tenant in an apartment complex does not see that bill directly, so they don’t really know how much they’re being helped, if at all,” Birdwell said. “But the real problems I hear from business owners is that if we raise the homestead exemption, they don’t get any of that credit.”

McLennan County saw the uneven effect of expanded homestead exemptions, and the dynamic was exaggerated by Waco and Woodway expanding local-option homestead exemptions for city property taxes at the same time as the statewide homestead exemptions for school taxes took effect. Countywide, the total levy on properties with homestead exemptions decreased by 3% year over year, while the levy on commercial properties increased by 7% and the levy on residences without a homestead exemption, often rental properties, increased by 23%, according to figures compiled by the McLennan County Appraisal District.

Neither Birdwell nor Anderson had filed any bills as of last week, but Birdwell said he is working on legislation related to border security and economic development. He said he plans to file those bills in the first or second week of the session.

Birdwell said he expects to remain on his current committees. He is chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development, vice chair of the Senate Committee on State Affairs, and a member of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice, Senate Committee on Higher Education and Select Committee on Redistricting. However, he said Patrick will not formally make committee assignments until the day after inauguration.

Birdwell said he also expects the interim committee on border security to become a standing committee, and for separate committees dedicated to education and higher education to merge.

Anderson said he will likely receive his committee assignments about two weeks into the session.

“Oftentimes you comes back and tweak legislation from the previous session after you see what actually happens on the ground level,” Anderson said. “So we’ll have a few of those.”

Rural broadband expansion is a key example, he said.

Last session, House Bill 5 created an office under the Texas Comptroller dedicated to broadband expansion. Anderson authored House Bill 3853, which allowed electric utilities to lease their fiber optic infrastructure to internet service providers supplying rural customers or partner up with providers and build that infrastructure.

“I was excited. That bill will help expedite things whereas House Bill 5 sets the foundation,” Anderson said.

He said with more broadband infrastructure throughout the state, businesses in rural areas would have more reliable internet access, and areas with a shortage of health care providers would have better access to remote doctor visits.

Anderson said security measures for schools are an “emergency issue” for the session. He said McLennan County’s law enforcement and elected officials have started working on a system to prevent school shootings locally, but Abbott has recommended addressing the issue statewide.

He said he expects Abbott to list bolstering security along Texas’ border with Mexico and cracking down on drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl, as emergency items as well.

“It’s more severe than marijuana or heroin or even meth that’s been historically a problem,” Anderson said. “To try and combat these drugs, to prevent accidental overdose, that’s very challenging to our hospitals. Particularly in rural Texas, those hospitals are closing and they have a hard time dealing with the cost.”

Anderson said the Legislature will examine standardized testing policies because students who have had their education thoroughly derailed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are struggling with the tests.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the city has two main priorities for the upcoming session. City officials plan to raise money to either renovate or rebuild the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and will seek additional funding from the state Legislature.

“Whatever we do, it’s not going to be just a legislative ask, but I think their participation could go a long way,” Meek said.

He said Waco also plans to seek a new designation as a “Qualified Hotel Project” from the Legislature, which would give the city access to state hotel and motel taxes it would use to renovate the Hilton Waco. The Hilton is on city-owned land and within 1,000 feet of the city's convention center, general requirements for participation in the program.

"You can substantially improve or build a new convention center hotel, and so we’d like to have funding with which to do that,” Meek said.