Proposal for new monthly stormwater charge moves forward, along with fees on new development

The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to create a new stormwater utility likely to add a new monthly charge for all homes and businesses, and separately, in a split vote, decided to move forward with a proposal for upfront "impact fees" on new development.

Council Member Jim Holmes cast the sole vote against the proposal for impact fees, which are intended over the next five years to reduce the burden on current property taxpayers and utility ratepayers to fund an estimated $160 million in water, wastewater and road infrastructure needed to support expected new development. The proposed fees would vary based on the area of town, with new homes in most long-established areas of the city completely exempt.

Holmes' District 5 includes the Highway 84 corridor on the western end of town, an area that would be subject to fees on the higher end, and where new development is planned and expected to continue. During Tuesday's council meeting, he said he wanted more information about the fees and more time to develop the fees for commercial development, which are more complex to calculate than fees for new single-family residences.