Proposed Floyd Casey development would bring brownstones, retail, big parks investment

The Waco City Council reviewed plans Tuesday to develop the former site of Floyd Casey Stadium into a neighborhood with a mix of housing styles, retail space and more than 30 acres of reworked city parkland that would represent the single biggest parks investment in city history, according to officials.

KSR Advantage President Sarah Roberts presented a plan on behalf of development firm Turner Behringer that includes 240 houses, 60 fewer than initially proposed. Roberts said just under half the units would be “urban residential” single-family housing with about 8,000-square-foot lots. Roughly 15 would be on larger lots more typical of a suburban subdivision. The remaining houses will be brownstones or cottages with little to no lawn space between them.

“We do not have a lot of this in Waco,” Roberts said. “These are all products that we’re excited about because they bring in some options for affordability, because they put a different footprint in a quality neighborhood.”

Roberts said instead of individual lawns, neighbors will share green space. Plans also call for retail development off of Valley Mills Drive and Dutton Avenue.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said he hopes the mixed-use neighborhood will be worth more than $100 million before the project is complete.

“One of the things I’m most excited about … is the intentionality behind the development, but also how the location can really tie together downtown and the river with South Waco,” Ford said.

He said the outdoor spaces and the hike and bike trails associated with the development are important parts of its appeal.

Roberts said it takes six to nine months to complete one house, and the development would be under construction for roughly five years.

The Waco City Council selected Turner Behringer’s proposal for the project on March 17, 2020. Economic Development Program Manager Kent George said the master development agreement is about 80% done.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said he wants more information in the coming weeks about the materials and design Turner Behringer plans to use and prices for each of the housing units further down the line.

Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook, who joined the meeting virtually, said it would cost between $20 million and $25 million to develop the over 30 acres of parkland. That number includes Bell’s Hill Park, a smaller city park nearby on Waco Creek, along with the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex.

The Hart-Patterson complex will be reworked into a multi-purpose field, and the bleachers there would be removed to make the park more accessible, Cook said.

A new pedestrian bridge across Waco Creek and a reworked roadway bridge on Clay Avenue would connect the sports field to an inclusive playground and splash pad on the opposite side of the creek.

“This is our opportunity to come in with a playground with an inclusive style that’s for everyone, for all ages,” Cook said.

Cook said the wide open green space of the parkland would be versatile, and trails in the park would serve as a key part of the parks department’s master plan to connect as much of Waco as possible through walking and biking trails.

“This project just sits right in the middle, and if you use the analogy of a bike wheel, where you have a hub with spokes coming out, it really accomplishes that,” Cook said.

The parks department plans to spend $2.8 million in capital improvement plan funding for design and survey work this fiscal year, another $10 million for construction in fiscal year 2023 and another $12.5 million spread between fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The city will hold public meetings and launch online surveys to collect public opinions this summer, Cook said.

