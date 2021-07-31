Proposed Waco budget would cut tax rate, boost spending for fire, IT, emergency management

The proposed 2021-22 budget for the city of Waco would boost funding for Waco’s fire and information technology departments and add several new full-time positions while cutting the city's property tax rate, the first change to the rate in eight years.
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford finalized and submitted the proposed budget Friday. The Waco City Council is expected to sign off on the proposal Tuesday and set a public hearing for Aug. 31. A link to the budget proposal is listed at waco-texas.com.
The proposed budget accounts for $162 million in general fund expenditures and $161 in general fund revenue, an increase over the $154 million in expenditures and $146 million in revenue budgeted this year. Total operational expenditures would increase to $141 million, from $135 million this year. The proposal sets aside $181 million for the four-year, $460 million capital improvements plan, $40 million of which would go to streets improvements.
The proposed property tax rate would drop to a little more than 76.7 cents per $100 property value, from a little more than 77.6 cents, the rate since 2013. With rising property values, property tax revenue still would increase by about 10.5%, or almost $8.3 million. About $1.5 million of the increase would be from properties newly added to the tax rolls, through either annexation or new development.
The fire budget would increase from $27.9 million to $30 million, which includes $276,000 for replacement fire safety and alarm monitoring equipment and $766,000 for gear and Locution, an automated alarm and dispatch system. Another $373,000 is proposed for five new full-time employees.
The information technology department’s funding would increase from $5.7 million last year to $6.8 million in the new proposed budget. The new expenses include $548,000 for new network infrastructure for the department and a recurring annual cost of $373,000 for licenses for Zoom, Docusign, RecTrac, five Adobe programs and the city’s website content management systems. The new budget would also create a new full-time applications programmer position in the department.
Economic development received $466,000 in this year's budget, which would be boosted to $1.1 under the new budget. The additional funding would pay for a new economic development coordinator position, $250,000 for an economic development plan and two $125,000 economic development studies along the 25th-26th Street and West Highway 84 corridors.
The proposed budget notes that many parks and recreation events and services were canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and city staff consolidated funding that would have gone into those canceled events to reduce expenditures by $314,000. Savings from the lost year would be used to pay for another senior parks planner position costing $97,000.
Expenditures for Waco’s Emergency Management Department would increase from $1.1 million to $1.6 million. Some of the new funding will cover new radios for the department.
Administrative services spending would drop to $3.6 million from $4 million in last year’s budget.
The animal welfare budget would increase to $2.2 million from $2.1 million.
Legal Services would see an increase from $1.3 million to $1.5, $62,038 of which would cover the cost of hiring a new assistant city attorney in the middle of the fiscal year.
The municipal information budget includes $250,000 for more full-time employees.
The public works budget also includes $250,000 for citywide renovations and new heating and air-conditioning filters for city buildings. Another $500,000 would cover the cost of a master thoroughfare plan.
Public Works' traffic division budget would receive $400,000 to retrofit 83 traffic signals, replace the current system with a broadband or cellular system and relocate the radio tower they rely on from the Heart of Texas Fairground to a new location in Woodway.