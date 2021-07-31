Proposed Waco budget would cut tax rate, boost spending for fire, IT, emergency management

The fire budget would increase from $27.9 million to $30 million, which includes $276,000 for replacement fire safety and alarm monitoring equipment and $766,000 for gear and Locution, an automated alarm and dispatch system. Another $373,000 is proposed for five new full-time employees.

The information technology department’s funding would increase from $5.7 million last year to $6.8 million in the new proposed budget. The new expenses include $548,000 for new network infrastructure for the department and a recurring annual cost of $373,000 for licenses for Zoom, Docusign, RecTrac, five Adobe programs and the city’s website content management systems. The new budget would also create a new full-time applications programmer position in the department.

Economic development received $466,000 in this year's budget, which would be boosted to $1.1 under the new budget. The additional funding would pay for a new economic development coordinator position, $250,000 for an economic development plan and two $125,000 economic development studies along the 25th-26th Street and West Highway 84 corridors.

