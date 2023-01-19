Proposed Waco Transit shake-up would add on-demand rides, more routes

People who need a ride in parts of Greater Waco may soon be able to use a phone app to hail a ride and get van pickup for the price of bus fare.

The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board heard a proposal Thursday for a “microtransit” service that would extend the reach of Waco Transit beyond its fixed routes through the on-demand app.

The vans would link with regular bus routes and could even drop riders off at their destinations, according to a consultant’s report. The study suggests the service could start next year.

One of the microtransit service zones would extend from the Brazos River northeast to Lake Shore Drive, including East Waco and parts of Bellmead. The other would extend southwest from Highway 6 to Ritchie Road in southwest Waco between Interstate 35 and Highway 84, taking in the Texas Central industrial park, Central Texas Marketplace and parts of Hewitt.

The microtransit idea is a cost-effective solution to providing transit in spread-out areas, Waco MPO Director Mukesh Kumar said. He said the concept has been successful in many cities, including Fort Worth.

“Trying to do fixed routes to connect all the households with our level of density would really be cost-prohibitive,” Kumar said. “You would have to have tons and tons of routes, and you don’t have the demand, so you would be running empty buses.”

The microtransit program is part of a larger study, called Reimagine Waco Transit, that aims to reduce trip times, increase coverage and make services more equitable.

Another goal is to rebuild ridership, which remains well below its pre-pandemic level. The study predicts the changes would increase daily ridership from 4,535 to 5,940 in 2040, a 31% increase.

The study recommendations include redrawing routes and increasing their number from 10 to 12 to increase coverage and reduce travel time. The number of buses would increase from 10 to 16.

The redrawn routes would convert routes to two-way service, and two of the routes would complete their circuits in 30 minutes rather than an hour.

The study shows that under the new system, a traveler beginning at Turner and Harlem streets in East Waco would be within a 30-minute range of 10,960 jobs, compared with 1,681 jobs under the current system. The examples factor in walking, waiting and bus-travel times.

The total annual operations cost for the bus system would increase from $4.3 million to about $7 million with the changes. The local share would increase from $700,000 to more than $1 million a year, with federal funding covering the rest.

The new study does not propose a Bus Rapid Transit system oriented around a Franklin Avenue express route, an idea the city of Waco and Waco MPO have been considering since 2013. However, the study suggests that the Bus Rapid Transit system concept could be revisited in the future.

Waco City Council Member Jim Holmes, chair of the Waco MPO policy board, said city and transportation leaders have “hit pause” on the Bus Rapid Transit concept, partly because of the interruption of the pandemic, partly because of cost.

“I think we’ll continue to look at mass transit,” Holmes said after the meeting Thursday. “What we have now isn’t the best way.”

He said the idea of using on-demand vehicles to extend the fixed-route system makes sense.

“We’re looking at new technology, last-mile technology, Uber-Lyft technology,” Holmes said.

In other business Thursday, Kumar informed the MPO board that the federal government likely will not reclassify the MPO as a Transit Management Area. MPOs are given that designation based on the size of their “urbanized area” as determined by the 2020 census data. Transportation Management Areas are allowed access to additional funding sources as well as more local control over transportation projects.

The most recent data shows that Greater Waco’s urbanized area is a few thousand people short of that threshold, meaning the MPO will have to wait until the 2030 census to be considered for redesignation. However, Kumar said the big-city designation has its downsides, including a requirement for a 50% local funding match for mass transit rather than the current 15% local match.