Prosecutor to seek McLennan County criminal court bench

Christi Hunting Horse, a prosecutor who has held a variety of positions over her 22-year legal career, announced Wednesday that she is running for judge of Waco's 54th State District Court.
Hunting Horse, 47, will oppose 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly, who Gov. Greg Abbott appointed in December to fill the unexpired term of Justice Matt Johnson, who won election to the 10th Court of Appeals. Hunting Horse and Kelly will square off in the March 2022 Republican Party primary.
Hunting Horse is one of the most experienced prosecutors in the McLennan County District Attorney's Office. She has worked there since October 2014, and she is assigned to the 54th State District Court.
She spent four years in the Navy, where she worked as an assistant staff judge advocate and a trial defense attorney in the Judge Advocate General's Corps; was a law clerk for a federal judge in North Carolina; was staff attorney for six years for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia; and worked two years as an attorney and ethics and compliance adviser with top secret security clearance for the FBI in Washington, D.C.
"I have seen how the sausage is made," Hunting Horse said. "I have done law enforcement, I have worked at the district court level, at the appellate level and been both a defense attorney and a prosecutor. I have seen every single aspect of a trial from start to finish. I have done everything to see how every single stage in the process works, and I think I understand the process."
Hunting Horse, a Waco native and the daughter of longtime minister James Cox, said it has long been her goal to be a judge and she thinks the time is right to run for it.
"That has always been the ultimate goal," she said. "Because I think that you always have to keep moving forward. I have done a number of things that I think have put me in that position to be a judge, and I think you have to live life and you have to have life experience before you can get there. I don't think you should start there, so I think everything I have done has brought me to the point where I think that is the next logical step I should take.
"(Kelly) is in that position because she was appointed. She didn't earn it from the voters," Hunting Horse said. "I believe that because of that, this is the right time to put it to the voters and allow the voters of McLennan County to make a determination who the right person is for that job."
Kelly, 59, ran third in a four-candidate race last year to replace retiring 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother. Thomas West succeeded Strother after beating juvenile court prosecutor Kristi DeCluitt in a July 2020 runoff.
"This is the greatest honor of my life, serving our county as 54th District judge," Kelly said Wednesday. "So this doesn't have anything to do with Mrs. Hunting Horse. She seems to be a nice person and a good attorney, but I am battle-tested. I scrapped my way here to the courthouse and I was chosen by our Texas governor. I worked so hard to get here and, I'm not sure it is possible, but if there is any way to work harder to keep this job, I will do it."
Neither Hunting Horse nor Kelly want the race to devolve into a negative campaign. When asked how she thinks Kelly has done so far in the 10 months she has been on the bench, Hunting Horse said only, "It's been interesting."
She said she hopes it is not awkward practicing in Kelly's court while opposing her at the polls.
"I think we are both adults and we should be able to behave accordingly," Hunting Horse said. "I still have a job to do. I still have a job to represent the state of Texas and the people of this community. That is my job and I will continue to do that to the best of my ability."
Hunting Horse acknowledges she is getting a late start with her campaign and that she does not have strong ties to the Republican Party. Kelly has had at least one major fundraiser since she took office and before she knew if she would have an opponent.
"I just don't think that people in the position I am in should be particularly political," Hunting Horse said. "So that is why I have waited until the last minute to start that process. I thinks as a prosecutor your political leanings shouldn't come into it. You are trying to do the right thing and see that justice is done in your community. Those are my marching orders and I abide by that. I've never been political, and really, in my all jobs, the military, the federal appellate court, the FBI, being political has been discouraged."
Hunting Horse said her campaign will not be "splashy."
"When I say it will be grassroots, it really will be," she said. "I don't have big, huge supporters and I don't have splashy fundraisers. I just don't have that. But this is America. You shouldn't buy your position. You should be able to earn it based on what you have done, and my background says I have earned this position, in my opinion."
Hunting Horse is a Waco High School graduate and graduated from Baylor University and Baylor Law School. She commissioned into the Navy her second year of law school and went to work in the Judge Advocate General's Corps in Norfolk, Virginia.
She met her husband, T.J. Hunting Horse, there, and they married in 2002. T.J. Hunting Horse, who also is a lawyer, retired as a lieutenant colonel after spending 20 years in the Marine Corps. His great-great grandfather, Hunting Horse, was a member of the Kiowa tribe.
After T.J. Hunting Horse retired from the Marines, where his last assignment was at the Pentagon, the couple moved to Waco to be closer to their families. They have a 7-year-old daughter.