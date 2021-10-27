Prosecutor to seek McLennan County criminal court bench

Hunting Horse, a Waco native and the daughter of longtime minister James Cox, said it has long been her goal to be a judge and she thinks the time is right to run for it.

"That has always been the ultimate goal," she said. "Because I think that you always have to keep moving forward. I have done a number of things that I think have put me in that position to be a judge, and I think you have to live life and you have to have life experience before you can get there. I don't think you should start there, so I think everything I have done has brought me to the point where I think that is the next logical step I should take.

"(Kelly) is in that position because she was appointed. She didn't earn it from the voters," Hunting Horse said. "I believe that because of that, this is the right time to put it to the voters and allow the voters of McLennan County to make a determination who the right person is for that job."

Kelly, 59, ran third in a four-candidate race last year to replace retiring 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother. Thomas West succeeded Strother after beating juvenile court prosecutor Kristi DeCluitt in a July 2020 runoff.

