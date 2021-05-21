Protesters line up as McLennan County appraisals continue to rise

The deadline to appeal appraisals for most commercial properties is June 2.

Appeal hearings before the Appraisal Review Board started on Thursday and will continue through July 16. Unlike last year during the peak of the pandemic, some hearings this year will be conducted in person, but many are still being handled via videoconference or teleconference.

Pat Musgrave, owner of Property Tax Help, declined to say how many clients he has lined up this year, but he intimated that this is a busy time for his company.

"My clients use some really colorful language," he said. "They can barely talk to me about it. We have to talk some of them down from the cliff. But in the end, we are trying to help our clients come up with a good value, something that is based on reason, to get it reduced."

Musgrave said it is important for taxpayers to realize that MCAD performs a "mass approach" to appraisals but that each property "stands on its own."