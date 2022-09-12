Public-private partnership would turn Sandstone Apartments into 'workforce housing'

A Los Angeles company is moving to acquire Waco's Sandstone Apartments, partnering with local housing agencies to make the units affordable to tenants who make too much to qualify for rental assistance and too little to afford market-rate rents.

The complex at 5201 Sanger Ave. is more than 90% occupied, and those living there will not face eviction. But when a unit becomes vacant, Ascenda Capital will begin applying its master plan, one empty unit at a time, making rents more affordable to "police officers, firefighters, first responders, nurses, teachers and other essential workers to live in quality apartments in the neighborhoods in which they work," says an Ascenda proposal.

The Waco Housing Authority's board last week approved a deal with Ascenda, pending negotiations that WHA president and CEO Milet Hopping has begun.

Ascenda needs the housing authority's tax-exempt status to sell municipal bonds to investors. Proceeds will cover the purchase price, which has not been revealed, and upgrades of $10,000 to $15,000 per unit that needs them. Sandstone was built in 1985, has 256 one-and-two-bedroom apartments, and is valued at about $14 million for tax purposes.

Hopping said Sandstone technically will belong to WHA if and when the deal gets done, and the authority would lease it to Ascenda.

The authority will receive financial considerations for its involvement. A summary provided by Ascenda says "total economics" to WHA could total $2.5 million over 10 years, but Hopping cautioned numbers could change as talks progress.

The Waco Public Facility Corp., formed last week by a vote of the Waco City Council, serves as the entity entering into an agreement with Ascenda, as its sole responsibility is issuing bonds. Members of the WHA board comprise the public facility board.

"There is just so little housing stock available," Hopping said. "If you're coming here to work or you're already in Waco, you may start with low-income housing. Maybe you're making $20,000-something a year. But some day you want to move out of the housing we have. You would like to live in what we call workforce housing. That's were the gap exists."

Under new ownership, and with the Waco Housing Authority part of the equation, some Sandstone residents might qualify for Section 8 housing assistance. Sandstone does not now accept Section 8 vouchers.

"We're evaluating residents now, determining how many may already fit the workforce housing category," said Hopping. "It all depends on income. We are never going to let you pay more than 30% of your income. We will take care of the difference, whether or not you earn a lot of money."

Locally, median household income stands at $74,200, which means an equal number of families make less and more than that amount. Workforce housing provides rent assistance to those making 60% to 80% of the median household income, ranging from $44,520 to $59,360, Hopping said.

Hopping said actual rental rates Sandstone residents would pay under Ascenda ownership would vary with income level.

The Sandstone website lists amenities including stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, washers and dryers, outdoor cooking areas and business center. Floorplans on the current Sandstone website show a one-bedroom, 532-square-foot apartment going for $1,164 to $1,489 monthly, while a two-bedroom, 878-square-foot unit would fetch $1,680 to $2,069 monthly.

"Ascenda is committed to solving the workforce housing crisis and providing high quality housing for Texas' middle-income workers," said the company in an explainer. "Since its inception in 2018, the firm has successfully partnered with governmental entities across the state of Texas to convert more than 4,000 units of market rate housing to workforce and affordable housing."

Post Investment Group is partnering with Ascenda on this project. Its fact sheet says it was established in 2007, has an office in Los Angeles, and property management, asset management, and construction operations based in Dallas. It has acquired more than $1.5 billion in properties and 20,000 units in 13 states and 48 cities.