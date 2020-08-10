Public records: Five senior facilities in Waco area accounted for 27 COVID-19 deaths

Now the local outbreaks at the facilities appear to be winding down, he said.

“Fortunately, it started to become an issue here relatively late,” he said. “Long-term care facilities here escaped the first go-round, due to the fact that facilities really got an early start on locking down, preventing the virus from coming in.”

But given the tendency of COVID-19 to be passed along by those without symptoms, it would be difficult to keep staff from inadvertently bringing the virus into facilities, Verner said.

“You can’t have a nursing home without staff,” he said. “The idea that you could keep it out of nursing homes, that’s really hard to do. I think the fact that we’ve had a lower proportion (of cases) in residential facilities than in bigger cities is due to the fact that in general facilities have done a good job trying to keep it out.

He added that the fatality numbers are a high proportion of the county’s total deaths because of the age and health conditions of facility residents. But he noted that cases in long-term care facilities account for a small part of the county’s total of 5,031 cases — about 0.5 percent.