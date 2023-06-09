Texas public school libraries are awaiting state guidelines and book vendors' ratings for books and materials with sexual content after passage of a new law that would limit districts in what they can buy or keep on their shelves.

House Bill 900, passed in the regular legislative session, concerns "sexually explicit" and "sexually relevant" materials that districts may have in their school libraries. Most districts have policies directing librarians, teachers and administrators to evaluate such materials for suitability and age-appropriateness before purchasing. The new law directs the Texas State Library and Archives to draw up state standards on sexual material, with approval from the State Board of Education, that would shape what districts can buy in the future.

It also requires book sellers to create up their own ratings for sexually explicit and sexually relevant content, then rate the books sold in the past. Vendors would have to recall any books rated sexually explicit that they have sold, and Texas public schools would be prohibited from buying any books with such ratings. Districts could retain books rated as sexually relevant, which might include literary works with sexual content or scenes, but would have to publish lists of those books or materials every two years with explanations for why the books are in their libraries.

School districts and their trustees usually await guidance from the Texas Association of School Boards on how to implement new legislation, and House Bill 900 is no exception. Officials in the Waco and Midway independent school districts, the two largest public school districts in McLennan County, said they are waiting on guidelines from the association and the state before taking any action on material in their libraries.

The new law is more focused on library collections with penalties for non-compliance levied more on book vendors than school districts, said Jasmine Wightman, senior attorney for the Texas Association of School Boards.

While part of the law references the state criminal code for guidance on what defines "sexually explicit" material, determining whether material is sexually relevant can consider its context and educational or literary value, as well as how one defines "patently offensive." Vendors need to consider the explicitness or graphic nature of sexual content, how frequent are depictions of sexual or excretory organs or activities and whether "a reasonable person" would find the material "intentionally panders to, titillates or shocks" the reader.

That sort of consideration takes time, Wightman said.

"It's not an easy job," she said.

Vendors have until April 1, 2024, to rate the books they have sold, with recalls of materials deemed sexually explicit after that. The Texas State Library and Archives has a Jan. 1, 2024, deadline to come up with standards for such material.

House Bill 900 also requires written parental permission for a student to check out any books or material rated as sexually relevant.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission has created broad voluntary standards for public school libraries since 2004 on subjects including the number of books per student, the age of a collection and the frequency of culling damaged or outdated titles. Texas State Library and Archives spokesperson Susan Floyd said the collection standards that House Bill 900 directs the agency to create, with oversight from the State Board of Education, will be mandatory for schools. The State Board of Education determines the curriculum standards for health and sex education, which sometimes includes sexually graphic or descriptive material.

"I think this (legislation) will clean up a lot of our school libraries. We're thankful we have it," said Hewitt resident Denise Ballew, a retired educator and parent of former Midway ISD students, who testified in favor of the bill in Austin earlier this spring.

Ballew led efforts to contact administrators and trustees in the Waco, Midway and Lorena ISDs to identify books in their school libraries that she felt had inappropriate sexual material, asking that those books be removed.

"Three of us have really been hitting the road with local schools trying to get stuff cleared out," she said in a recent interview.

Ballew, married to a retired educator as well, retired two years ago after 17 years as a paraprofessional working in schools, including in Midway, with students with problems such as behavioral issues.

In retirement, she channeled her time and attention to the McLennan County Republican Women group and found her love for caring for children matched up with some of the group's legislative goals.

"Children are my passion. … I feel like God is still using me in that capacity," she said.

With "stopping the sexualization of children" one of the McLennan County Republican Women's legislative goals, Ballew became an activist on the school library front, joining a handful of volunteers in checking school libraries for books appearing on widely circulating lists of books compiled by parent groups and organizations such as Texans Wake Up.

"We didn't realize these books were in our schools until it became a legislative priority," she said.

Some of the lists came with book excerpts illustrating explicit descriptions of sex acts, complete with page numbers of the offending passages, and Ballew found herself shocked by what she read.

While others focused on Waco and Lorena ISDs, she was with a group that met earlier this year with Midway ISD Superintendent Chris Allen, who took their list of 43 books under advisement. She was later informed a book audit committee had recommended nine books for removal with another four available only by request at Midway High School.

"We were disappointed," Ballew said. "'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' (one of the books limited to requests at the high school library) is one of the worst — totally pornographic. It's not a lightly-taken, heavy petting book. It has explicit acts."

An advisory from parental advisory group Common Sense Media notes the 1999 young adult novel by Stephen Chbosky has "mature material" including abortion, repressed memories of sexual abuse and sex between men. The 2012 film adaptation of the book was rated PG-13, suitable for audiences 13 and older, for sexual content, drug and alcohol use by teens and a fight.

With the state Legislature this spring considering two bills addressing books with sexual content — House Bill 900 succeeded, but a Senate Bill 13 died in the House — Midway officials opted to withdraw from circulation another 15 of the books on Ballew's list that had not previously been acted on, with final determination of their status pending the upcoming state guidelines and book ratings, said Midway ISD spokesperson Traci Marlin. Many of the books placed on hold are available in the Waco-McLennan County Library.

Asked if she trusts the work of school librarians and teachers, her former colleagues, in book selection and evaluation of suitability, Ballew said school librarians cannot review every book that comes to them from publishers.

"There's no way a librarian can look at every book," she said.

She said that while publishers frequently label books according to genre and subject, they do not flag them for any sexual content.

Asked if she thinks parents who would like their children to have access to challenged books have an equal right to ask those books be kept available, Ballew said those parents can take their kids to a public library or a bookstore for those materials.

"It's our job to protect children and that's what our schools should be doing," she said.

Ballew said there had been bipartisan support to pass House Bill 900, but acknowledged Republicans had led the effort to remove allegedly offensive material from school libraries.

"It shouldn't be a political argument, but that's the way it came to us," she said.