Rapoport grant to fund designs for mental health Crisis Hub in Waco

The Rapoport grant, however, is "a shot in the arm" for plans to build the Crisis Hub center, he said.

"We are honored to have gotten this grant for the project," Erickson said. "The Rapoport Foundation has been generous in making sure the funds are available when the need for them is there."

The crisis center would go far in meeting local needs with the appropriate response, said Ryan Holt, a Waco assistant city manager, former Waco police chief and long an advocate for addressing community mental health issues.

"I've been saying from the mountaintops for a decade or more we need to address mental health and its lack of funding from the state and federal systems," Holt said. "We need this to be a holistic response. This is a great start to this."

Holt said police often are the default call when a person is having a mental health issue of concern to family members or others around the person. In addition to the question of police being the appropriate first contact for a mental health incident, there is also the demand it puts on police resources, he said.