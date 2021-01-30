Rapoport grant to fund designs for mental health Crisis Hub in Waco

A $100,000 Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation grant to the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center may start the ball rolling toward an intermediate mental health facility intended to relieve strain on local police and hospital emergency rooms.
The grant, announced earlier this month by MHMR, would cover costs for initial planning documents, a project manager and facility design, Rapoport Foundation Executive Director Tom Stanton said. It is the latest step forward after almost three years of discussion and planning by a cross-section of local governments, medical professionals and nonprofits. Stanton said it shows what a public-private partnership can do.
"It's been all volunteer, a labor of love for Waco and what Waco needs," he said.
The proposed Crisis Hub would centralize some behavioral health and substance abuse services presently scattered across Waco and the MHMR service area and provide a place where individuals suffering from a mental health crisis could be evaluated for the most suitable help. The hub, with a projected cost of $6.4 million according to the foundation director, also would have a facility for temporary stays for individuals waiting for treatment or referrals.
The local MHMR center, which serves a six-county area, is considering a 6-acre property in South Waco roughly equidistant from Ascension Providence Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, but MHMR spokesperson Vince Erickson said it is too early in the process to identify the location.
The Rapoport grant, however, is "a shot in the arm" for plans to build the Crisis Hub center, he said.
"We are honored to have gotten this grant for the project," Erickson said. "The Rapoport Foundation has been generous in making sure the funds are available when the need for them is there."
The crisis center would go far in meeting local needs with the appropriate response, said Ryan Holt, a Waco assistant city manager, former Waco police chief and long an advocate for addressing community mental health issues.
"I've been saying from the mountaintops for a decade or more we need to address mental health and its lack of funding from the state and federal systems," Holt said. "We need this to be a holistic response. This is a great start to this."
Holt said police often are the default call when a person is having a mental health issue of concern to family members or others around the person. In addition to the question of police being the appropriate first contact for a mental health incident, there is also the demand it puts on police resources, he said.
Last year, Waco police answered 433 emergency detention order calls with an average of 8.3 hours spent per call, Holt said. In addition to mental health calls involving potential harm to others, police respond to an average of three calls per day about suicide attempts or concerns over suicidal behavior, he said.
Although the proposed Crisis Hub would depend in part on state funding and support, Stanton said the Rapoport Foundation grant represents a step forward by covering costs for the next stage of planning. The behavioral health center is modeled after the Burke Center in Lufkin and, more recently, Austin's Judge Guy Herman Center for Mental Health Crisis Care.
The Herman Center, built five years ago with the help of a $6 million grant from the St. David's Foundation, was intended in part to address behavioral health issues that were consuming both police and hospital resources.
The Herman Center, which only takes referrals and no walk-ins, opened in 2017 and saw 977 admissions in 2018, 1,037 admissions in 2019 and 712 last year, the latter decline attributed to pandemic-related concerns.
Community nonprofit Prosper Waco convened early discussions four years ago on how to address local mental and behavioral health needs, with the creation of a Behavioral Health Leadership Team, whose 25 members represent Waco and McLennan County health services and law enforcement, MHMR, Waco hospitals and mental health facilities, medical professionals and Waco foundations.
The team, chaired by Stanton and Heart of Texas MHMR Director Tom Thomas and Stanton, identified three focuses of behavioral health concerns: medical clearance, continuity of care and a crisis hub.