Real estate agent files for District 4 seat in May 6 Waco City Council election

Real estate agent Anthony Johnson this week entered the District 4 race in the May 6 Waco City Council election, joining former Council Member Darius Ewing in the contest.

Johnson, 42, said he was born at Hillcrest Hospital and grew up in the North Waco district, where he now lists a Sanger Avenue address. As a real estate agent, he said he’s familiar with its neighborhoods.

“It’s a community I know backwards and forwards,” Johnson said.

He said he’s served as president of Lake Brazos Rotary Club and taken committee roles with the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

“I feel like all those smaller leadership roles have led up to my running for city government,” he said.

Johnson said his top three priorities are supporting small businesses, continuing economic growth and promoting public safety in neighborhoods, which he said could “always be better.”

Johnson was one of the eight applicants who sought an appointment this month to the vacant District 4 seat, which went to retired banker David Horner. Johnson said he always intended to run for the seat regardless of whether he was selected.

Ewing, who was appointed to the District 4 spot in June 2020 after Dillon Meek stepped down, served for five months before losing in the general election to Kelly Palmer. Palmer stepped down from the council in November 2022.

District 2 Council Member Alice Rodriguez and District 5 Council Member Jim Holmes filed Jan. 18 to run for reelection.

Filing for the May 6 election will remain open through Feb. 17. Voters must be registered by April 6, 18 days before early voting begins April 24.