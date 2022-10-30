Recent rains give brief reprieve from tighter Waco water restrictions

For anyone watching the historic drop in levels at Lake Waco this year, the last few days have offered a game of inches.

The lake elevation fell Friday morning to a near-record low of 450.8 feet above sea level, then rose that afternoon thanks to a storm system that moved through North Central Texas, settling back to 450.9 by Sunday afternoon.

That 1.5-inch rise, meager as it was, will likely delay the city of Waco’s implementation of Stage 3 drought restrictions, water utilities spokesperson Jessica Emmett Sellers said.

“There’s not enough rain to do a lot,” Sellers said. “It might change the timeline for Stage 3 by a few days.”

She said Stage 3, which reduces residential lawn watering from two days to one, is now likely to be mandated in mid-November instead of early November.

The city’s drought contingency plan calls for the Stage 3 restrictions at 449 feet, but city officials have hinted the call could come sooner in an effort to get water users to curtail use by another 15%.

“The city manager so far has been proactive in making those decisions,” Sellers said.

City Manager Bradley Ford ordered Stage 2 restrictions for Waco and its suburban customers in July, ahead of the official schedule in the drought plan.

The official gauge at Waco Regional Airport recorded 1.27 inches of rain Friday. But with the lake less than 57% full and 11.35 feet down from normal, much more will be needed, Sellers said.

She said refilling the lake may require about 15 inches of rain in the watershed of Lake Waco, which stretches some 80 miles northwest from Lake Waco itself.

Hunter Reeves, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Dallas-Fort Worth region, said that estimate sounds right given the rainfall deficits of the 2022 drought.

As of Friday, Waco had received 14.58 inches of rain in 2022, 15.84 inches below normal.

The U.S. Drought Monitor showed that as of Oct. 25, almost all of McLennan County and much of the North Bosque River watershed above Lake Waco was in “extreme” drought, the second-highest level.

Rain in the North Bosque watershed can take days to make a difference in Lake Waco, but it was uncertain Friday whether this round of showers was enough to make a dent.

The U.S. Geological Survey gauge on the North Bosque River at Clifton rose Friday morning from 0.06 cubic feet per second to 84 cubic feet per second but tapered off quickly. Late Friday, a remnant of the same storm brought more heavy rains to North Central Texas but mostly skipped the North Bosque watershed.

Reeves said that after a clear weekend, more rain is possible late this week.

“The pattern looks like it will continue to be fairly active, so things are not looking hopeless,” he said. “We are transitioning into the cool season, when we tend to get more rain.”

Quick turnarounds are not unheard-of for Lake Waco, which gets about 70% of its water from the North Bosque and the rest mostly from the South Bosque and Middle Bosque rivers and Hog Creek.

When the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officially raised the authorized lake level by 7 feet in October 2003, the lake wasted no time in rising to the occasion.

Within a week, heavy rains in the area allowed the lake to rise nearly all the way to the new elevation of 462 feet, surprising officials who expected it to take months. Waco reported 3.4 inches of rain that week, though weather watchers in the area reported 9 to 11 inches around the South Bosque watershed.

The lake’s lowest point since the 2003 pool rise came Dec. 23, 2006, when it fell to 450.62 feet. The lake remained low until March 30, 2007, when a massive storm raised it from 455.42 to 461.25 feet in one day.

News reports from the time showed that Waco received 4.6 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, though amounts of 9 inches were reported around the county.

If nothing else, the rain that Waco received this past week will slow demand for lawn irrigation, and the cooler weather has already slowed evaporation from Lake Waco, said Sellers, the water utility spokesperson.

“The rain has perked everybody’s lawn up,” she said.