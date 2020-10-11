Record Waco-area election turnout predicted as early voting starts Tuesday

"I would encourage people to vote early so we can reduce the lines on Election Day," Van Wolfe said. "You have three weeks, including Saturday and Sunday with extended hours. If you voted by mail but changed your mind and want to vote in person, you can bring your ballot in with you to our office and we can cancel that ballot by mail and you can vote in person."

Anyone wanting to turn in mail-in ballots themselves can drop them off at the Elections Office at the County Records Building. A voter can only bring in his or her absentee ballot.

As they were during the primary election, voters will be given souvenir pens to sign in with and a pencil with which to navigate the wheel on voting machines to reduce contact with machines.

There are 70 ballot combinations and 91 precincts in the county for this election. Voters who live in areas with city and school elections will find those candidates on the top of their ballots before scrolling down to the presidential election and candidates for federal, state and local offices.

Sample ballots and other election information can be found on the McLennan County Election Office’s website, www.mclennanvotes.com. Anyone with voting questions can call the office at 757-5043.