Redistricting creates new unrepresented House District 13 in Waco area

"I think McLennan County did very well throughout the redistricting process," Holland said. "I am pleased and I think they are an improvement over the old system. If you look at our congressional district, Waco doesn't have to split its influence. Waco is the new center of influence for District 17 and I think that will work well for McLennan County. I am pleased that Doc got West back and I think Waco will be a major influence in the new House District 13 and Waco won't have to play second fiddle to Bryan-College Station as it did in HD 12."

The main change for Anderson, who has represented the Waco area since 2004, is that District 56 again will now include West in northern McLennan County. Kacal, whose rural District 12 was shifted more to the south and east, will no longer represent West.

"I think in general the redistricting process went pretty well," Anderson said. "The main thing, as always, was we tried to make sure it was a transparent and fair process and I think it went well in that regard."

West Mayor Tommy Muska said Kacal helped West navigate bureaucratic channels in the wake of the devastating April 2013 fertilizer plant explosion and his leadership will be missed.

"I am disappointed that we lost a fine legislator, but we have had Doc before and Doc is a great person and a great, seasoned representative," Muska said. "Kyle was with us for the explosion, and for the past 10 years, he has done a fine job. But we will be fine. We have already been in contact with Doc's office and we will work with whoever the great state of Texas puts us with."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.