Redistricting creates new unrepresented House District 13 in Waco area

State Rep. Kyle Kacal will no longer represent a portion of McLennan County, State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson will reclaim West and a newly created Texas House District 13 that includes a parcel of East Waco will be up for grabs under the new redistricting plan signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Angelia Orr, a former Hill County district clerk and former district director for State Rep. Cody Harris of Palestine, is the first to announce she will be seeking to represent the new Texas House District 13, which wraps around McLennan County but includes 60,600 residents of East Waco, eastern McLennan County south of West and takes in Baylor, McLane Stadium, the historic traffic circle and the Silo District.
District 13 also includes all of Bosque, Hill, Limestone, Falls, Freestone and Leon counties.
Orr, 52, of Itasca, said she hopes to become the first Hill County resident to serve as state representative since Neal T. "Buddy" Jones almost 40 years ago and former Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock, among others, before him.
"I am excited," Orr said. "It is a very rural district and I think we have a lot of concerns that are in common. So I like that part of it. I love that it is part of Waco, as well."
The Republican-led redistricting efforts have already sparked at least three lawsuits, with challengers alleging the new plan dilutes Hispanic and Black voting strength and is not representative of the influx of minorities who moved to Texas in the past decade.
For decades, every Texas redistricting plan either has been modified or thrown out by a federal court that determined the plans violated the Voting Rights Act. This year, however, Republican lawmakers breathed a bit easier in drawing plans favorable to GOP incumbents since Texas is no longer required to get Justice Department approval on new political maps.
Orr, who is familiar with most of the area as Harris' district director, said the new district is more than 70 percent Republican.
But Mary Duty, chairwoman of the McLennan County Democratic Party, said that won't stop her party from fielding a candidate in the March 2022 primary. While no clear nominee has stepped forward, Duty said the party is working to identify a viable challenger.
"In general, if you look at the numbers from redistricting, it heavily favors our Republican counterparts," Duty said. "Ninety-five percent of the people who came into the state in the past decade were Black or brown, and we ended up with two predominately white districts. It seems like there would be more representation for the people."
Brad Holland, McLennan County Republican Party chairman, said a few people have expressed interest in running for the District 13 seat but so far no Republican candidate besides Orr has committed to the race.
He said he is pleased with how the area fared in redistricting efforts.
"I think McLennan County did very well throughout the redistricting process," Holland said. "I am pleased and I think they are an improvement over the old system. If you look at our congressional district, Waco doesn't have to split its influence. Waco is the new center of influence for District 17 and I think that will work well for McLennan County. I am pleased that Doc got West back and I think Waco will be a major influence in the new House District 13 and Waco won't have to play second fiddle to Bryan-College Station as it did in HD 12."
The main change for Anderson, who has represented the Waco area since 2004, is that District 56 again will now include West in northern McLennan County. Kacal, whose rural District 12 was shifted more to the south and east, will no longer represent West.
"I think in general the redistricting process went pretty well," Anderson said. "The main thing, as always, was we tried to make sure it was a transparent and fair process and I think it went well in that regard."
West Mayor Tommy Muska said Kacal helped West navigate bureaucratic channels in the wake of the devastating April 2013 fertilizer plant explosion and his leadership will be missed.
"I am disappointed that we lost a fine legislator, but we have had Doc before and Doc is a great person and a great, seasoned representative," Muska said. "Kyle was with us for the explosion, and for the past 10 years, he has done a fine job. But we will be fine. We have already been in contact with Doc's office and we will work with whoever the great state of Texas puts us with."