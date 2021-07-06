Redrawn FEMA flood map will affect hundreds of Waco homeowners

"We want to make sure those answers are as clear as possible," Barefield said. "We don't want to stunt that development in any way."

City Manager Bradley Ford acknowledged the challenge but said better data leads to better decisions for flood planning and development.

"It's better for everyone to know than not to know," Ford said.

Of an estimated 2,351 lots that will be added to the floodplain, 921 are single-family lots, while 324 are multifamily. Roger Glick, city of Waco floodplain administrator, estimated that 810 of those homes have mortgages or liens. He said lenders may not immediately require property owners to buy flood insurance, but it would be required upon sale.

About half the affected land is undeveloped, but Glick said much of it can still be developed as long as the foundations of the structures are a foot above the 100-year floodplain elevation. Meanwhile, the city has identified 17 possible flood management projects around town, and city staffers are working on updated flood protection ordinance that could give a greater margin of safety for new development.

The remapping comes after several years of study of the watersheds in and above Waco.