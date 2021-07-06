Redrawn FEMA flood map will affect hundreds of Waco homeowners

The city of Waco is about give hundreds of property owners some hard news: They are living in a "special flood hazard area" and may need to buy federal flood insurance.
The Waco City Council on Tuesday reviewed a newly redrawn federal flood risk map for Waco that was born form years of hydrologic studies of local waterways.
The results, which have been accepted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, greatly expand the boundaries of the flood risk zones, also known as the 100-year floodplain because they have a 1% chance of flooding each year.
Building is regulated in those areas, and owners of structures in the floodplain may be required by their lenders to get flood insurance if they have federally backed loans.
The revisions remove 550 acres from the designated floodplain but add 2,290 acres, for a net increase of 1,740 acres. That represents a 38% increase over the current 4,540 acres in the floodplain.
The additions are largely concentrated in downtown along Waco Creek, South Waco along Primrose Creek, and East Waco along the Brazos River. In East Waco, the newly designated floodplain stretches several blocks from the east bank to Sherman Street, including blocks of Elm Avenue.
Council Member Andrea Barefield, who represents District 1 including Elm Avenue, said the new map is "disturbing" at a time when East Waco is being revitalized, and she asked city staff to ensure the information is widely communicated.
"We want to make sure those answers are as clear as possible," Barefield said. "We don't want to stunt that development in any way."
City Manager Bradley Ford acknowledged the challenge but said better data leads to better decisions for flood planning and development.
"It's better for everyone to know than not to know," Ford said.
Of an estimated 2,351 lots that will be added to the floodplain, 921 are single-family lots, while 324 are multifamily. Roger Glick, city of Waco floodplain administrator, estimated that 810 of those homes have mortgages or liens. He said lenders may not immediately require property owners to buy flood insurance, but it would be required upon sale.
About half the affected land is undeveloped, but Glick said much of it can still be developed as long as the foundations of the structures are a foot above the 100-year floodplain elevation. Meanwhile, the city has identified 17 possible flood management projects around town, and city staffers are working on updated flood protection ordinance that could give a greater margin of safety for new development.
The remapping comes after several years of study of the watersheds in and above Waco.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city of Waco partnered in 2016 to study the Brazos River's flooding dynamics through Waco and McLennan County. Water officials had noted higher-than-predicted flows on the Brazos during storm events, even when flood control dams at Lake Whitney, Lake Waco and Lake Aquilla were restricting releases.
The city also hired Walker Partners Engineers to work with the HDR and Freese and Nichols firms to do hydrological and hydraulic analysis on the creeks of Waco as part of a citywide stormwater drainage study.
The Corps study, completed in 2019, concluded the Brazos River was more likely to flood than previously thought, and that the floodplain along the Brazos needed to be raised by 3 feet.
Corps officials cited trends of increasingly intense storms in the Brazos basin, beyond earlier projections. They also found that previous calculations significantly overestimated the flood protection that Lake Aquilla would provide to Waco, because the reservoir ended up being built farther up Aquilla Creek than originally planned. Aquilla Creek is a tributary of the Brazos between Lake Whitney and the city of Waco.
The Corps study also relied on more sophisticated modeling technology than previous studies, officials said.
Glick said the same was true of mapping the smaller watersheds in the city of Waco, which were modeled by computer using field data.
In addition, development has changed the landscape, replacing soil and vegetation with "impervious cover" such as rooftops and pavement that do not absorb rainfall, Glick said.
"Updating the maps allows us to better assess the risk and better protect life and property," he said.
Glick said the city can use the data to begin a flood management plan, including stormwater improvements and ordinances, that could qualify Waco for a National Flood Insurance Program rating that could lower flood insurance premiums.
Council Member Jim Holmes said the expansion of the floodplain zones is tough news to take, but it is based on "objective, dispassionate data."
"I wish there was a different set of data that would produce a different result, but there's not," Holmes said. "We've got to deal with it."