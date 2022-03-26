Refurbishment could be on the way at Doris Miller VA Medical Center in Waco

Building One at the Doris Miller VA Medical Center in Waco should have interior renovation completed, according to the secretary of veterans affairs' latest report on redesigning and updating medical infrastructure for veterans nationwide.

The recommendation sounds like good news for Waco, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, said.

“The Doris Miller facility was at one point considered a center for excellence," Sessions said Thursday in a written statement. "I believe we ought to continue that legacy and build on it.”

Of possible concern in the Asset and Infrastructure Review released March 14 by Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, however, it does not mention post-traumatic stress disorder treatment in connection with Waco’s VA facilities. The report does cite a variety of mental health services as well as a Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program, which a regional VA spokesperson said includes PTSD among its functions.

The secretary's report also specifically calls for Waco to continue its services for blind veterans.

The Asset and Infrastructure Review report contains recommendations only, and no decisions to act on the recommendations have been made, yet, VA regional spokesperson Bill Negron said by email.

McLennan County Veterans Service Officer Steve Hernandez said most veterans in the area are satisfied with many services the VA provides.

“About 85% of veterans in our county are satisfied with the health care services the VA provides, and that includes mental health services,” Hernandez said.

He said another 12% have issues that he and his team handle with the VA at the lowest level through clinicians, patient care advocates and social workers.

“And then there’s the 3% that just can’t be satisfied,” Hernandez said. “Those are the ones that get the most attention.”

Hernandez said the Doris Miller center and the services it provides remain vital for the veterans he serves.

Recommendations for Building One

McDonough’s report recommends complete interior renovation of Building One at the Doris Miller facility to relocate primary care, outpatient mental health care, and pharmacy services.

It does not say what services are currently provided there or what a renovation might cost.

The report says current primary care and pharmacy space at the Doris Miller center is inadequate to support the patient-aligned care team model, with insufficient exam capacity and undersized spaces.

"Building 1 infrastructure has been modernized and is ready for interior construction," the report states.

Negron said the report's recommendations attempt to address needed modernization as health care technologies have improved over time and patient needs have changed.

Though it is not specifically mentioned, Sessions said PTSD treatment for veterans is important, as is creating a proper environment for them to receive care.

“We must work out a way to improve and expand access to meet veterans’ needs in Central Texas, especially expanding specialty care like PTSD treatment,” Sessions said. “The significance of tending to mental health and PTSD have been adopted nationwide, and as such the VA needs to prioritize avenues that will provide veterans these types of treatments.

"My heart is to see these veterans get well and in a timely matter.”

Residential Rehabilitation Treatment

In addition to PTSD treatment, the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program in Waco also “provides treatment for a variety of concerns including vocational rehabilitation, military sexual trauma, substance use disorders, and mood disorders,” Negron said.

The capacity of the program is not slated to change, he wrote.

It will remain as “a 22-bed Serious Mental Illness Life Enhancement unit in Waco, providing residential care to Veterans with serious mental illness,” with an additional “30-bed RRTP for female Veterans,” Negron said.

Inpatient mental health services also will continue in Waco, with a 40-bed unit providing care separately for men and women, he said.

Rehab for blind veterans

Services for blind veterans will continue in Waco as well, according to McDonough’s report.

The Blind Rehab Center in Waco provides inpatient, intensive, interdisciplinary rehabilitation programs for blind veterans and veterans with visual impairment, according to Negron.

“The BRC residential setting maximizes the opportunity for peer-to-peer interactions, which help Veterans strive to achieve their best level of independence and envision a positive future,” Negron said in his email.

It is the VA workforce, not the infrastructure, that cares for veterans or saves their lives, Negron wrote.

“VA is not only looking to invest in physical infrastructure but also actively looking to invest in the VA Workforce, because they are a critical part of VA’s future,” he said.

Community support for Doris Miller

Waco's mayor, city council and staff support the VA's recommendations for preservation and improvement of existing clinical services here in Waco, City Manager Bradley Ford said.

"The Doris Miller VA Medical Center is a critical asset to veterans in Waco and the surrounding region," Ford said. "It is top priority for our mayor and city council."

Nearly 20 years ago, a concerted community effort from Waco, its congressman and the veterans who receive services at the Doris Miller center reversed a plan that, at the time, would have closed it.

If the center were closed, dozens of VA employees there would lose their jobs or have to move to a new job in a new city, and all of the veterans served there would have to drive much father to other facilities for their care.

Now, the Doris Miller center continues to provide veterans with much-needed mental health treatment, rehabilitation for those who have lost their sight, as well as a variety of other inpatient and outpatient services.

In November, the facility’s assistant director, Amy Maynard, said her center had a healthy future.

“There is a utilization review underway and there has been market assessments done throughout the VA,” Maynard said in November.

The results of the review and studies Maynard mentioned led to the Asset and Infrastructure Review released earlier this month.

Maynard said in November that she did not believe her facility faced a danger of closing. Last week, Negron also said there are no plans to close VA facilities in Waco.

The report has raised concerns in other communities that closures or reductions of their VA facilities may be in the works, though no closure decisions have been made.

“There have been no announcements or decisions regarding any VA facilities closing, anywhere,” Negron wrote.

An examination of a changing and moving veteran population’s future health care needs led to the Asset and Infrastructure Review report, which is also a statutory requirement for the VA secretary, Negron said by email.

The secretary’s recommendations remain recommendations, he said.

“Any potential changes to VA’s health care infrastructure may be several years away and are dependent on Commission, Presidential, and Congressional decisions, as well as robust stakeholder engagement and planning,” Negron wrote.

Over the coming years, he wrote that Asset and Infrastructure Review recommendations could impact Veterans Administration facilities and staff, but it is too early to know exactly what or where those impacts might happen.

“Nothing is changing now for veteran access to care, or VA employees,” Negron wrote.

That statement could cut both ways, because if nothing changes, then no facilities close and no one loses jobs and no one’s care gets reduced. But the refurbishments may not necessarily happen either. Negron did say that millions of dollars in construction projects are active at Waco VA facilities and more are requested.

“The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has the responsibility, today and tomorrow, to provide the highest quality of care and safety for our Veterans," Negron wrote. "Currently, the Waco VA campus has nearly $20 million in active construction projects. Another $30 million has been requested for capital projects for 2023.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.