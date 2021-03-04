Rehab of 3 Waco VA buildings for veteran housing among local projects seeking funding

A $5.6 million redevelopment project providing housing for homeless veterans in unused historical buildings at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is among three development proposals in Waco seeking federal low-income housing tax credits.
The Waco City Council formally backed all three affordable housing projects this week, giving them a small boost on their applications for federal funding through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. While the city broadly supports the addition of affordable housing, the project at the VA hospital campus appears to have a broad range of benefits, Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said.
“Because it was for veterans it just stood out,” Ford said. “We know veteran homelessness is a real thing in our community and having these units would be really helpful to avoid veterans going into homelessness or moving veterans out of homelessness.”
Developers proposing affordable apartments downtown and another project with affordable housing for seniors near downtown are also competing for the low-income housing tax credits available in the current round of funding for Central Texas, along with affordable housing complexes in Bryan and in Temple. Ford said he expects the state will have enough money available for at least one project and as many as three of the five applicants.
Funding decisions typically are announced in July.
Solutions for Veterans, a nonprofit the VA selected to create housing for veterans, is proposing a $5.6 million project called Freedom’s Path that would involve redeveloping three existing buildings constructing one new one. It would create 34 housing units and a community center and is seeking $650,000 in low-income housing tax credits.
The buildings date to the 1930s and housed employees living onsite until the 1980s, Doris Miller VA Assistant Director Amy Maynard said. They have been vacant since then and are considered “contributing structures” to the hospital campus’ national historical designation.
Solutions for Veterans President Craig Taylor the structures’ state and federal historical designations open up additional tax credit programs the group will seek to use. A conditions report shows the buildings are in poor-to-fair condition, with water infiltration from roof damage and basement walls.
Taylor said Solutions for Veterans was founded in 2010 specifically to bring in private sector companies to retrofit old buildings on VA campuses, including many that have historical designations. A private management company would operate the apartments proposed in Waco.
The Waco project, if approved, would be Solutions for Veterans’ 11th conversion. In addition to the tax credits, charitable contributions to the nonprofit would make up a significant portion of the project funding, Taylor said.
In 2016, Solutions for Veterans developed three Freedom’s Path properties for homeless veterans at Veterans Affairs locations in Vancouver, Canada; Chillicothe, Ohio; and Kerrville. Taylor said many VAs have aging, unused structures like the ones in Waco, and they require significant spending on maintenance.
“They’re problematic, frankly, for the VA,” Taylor said of the old buildings. “They’re spending dollars on that instead of spending dollars on patient care, programming and services for our vets.”
Taylor said during the 2019 point-in-time homeless count Texas ranked third for most homeless veterans.
5th Street Lofts
Another developer, DMA Co., is seeking tax credits for its proposed 5th Street Lofts, a $20 million project that would be located from 705 to 721 S. Fifth Street in downtown Waco. The 2.6-acre site would contain 51 one-bedroom apartments, 44 two-bedroom apartments and seven three-bedroom apartments. Rents would range from $369 to $1,400, and units would be available based on income levels, ranging from 30% of Waco’s median income to 80% of Waco’s median income.
DMA Co. is seeking $1.2 million in low-income housing tax credits.
Jeanine Sisak, senior vice president and general counsel for DMA, said there is roughly equal demand for one- and two-bedroom apartments in Waco.
“We really believe mixed-income properties are healthy for a community and they have just a wide range of incomes,” Sisak said. “This is a fairly typical housing mix as determined by the housing tax credit program.”
Sisak said the location in Waco is suitable for general workforce housing because of its proximity to businesses in downtown. The location is directly behind the collection of more than 10 fast food restaurants across Interstate 35 from Baylor University and a 6-minute walk from Magnolia Market at the Silos.
“From the residents’ perspective it frees up space to spend more time with your family or pursuing a hobby, perhaps, if you’re not commuting,” Sisak said. “The benefit for employers is reduced absenteeism and tardiness, which is a benefit.”
DMA would develop, own and manage the property for the long-term. It also owns a property on Old Temple Road in Hewitt, The Reserve at Dry Creek. If approved, construction would start on Fifth Street next year.
Paige Estates
The other development proposed in Waco, Paige Estates, would be at 826 S. 11th St. and have 54 affordable units and 10 offered at market rate, all aimed at tenants 55 or older. JES Dev Co. is seeking $1.5 million in low-income housing tax credits for the estimated $12.9 project. Rents would range from $319 to $1,119.
Development Manager Michael Ash said construction would start in early 2022 if the project is approved, and a company owned by the same group as JES Dev Co. would manage the complex. Ash said JES picked Waco because its economy is growing and the area has a demonstrated need for affordable senior housing.
“The site was selected because it is supported by the city and the neighborhood; provides a housing choice for local seniors who might otherwise be displaced by changes in the neighborhood; provides residents with easy access to health care, shopping and other desirable amenities; and has a strong chance of being funded by the state,” Ash said in an interview.
The company has seven other developments in Texas either complete or under construction.
Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido said JES has been meeting with neighborhood associations, secured the support of Kendrick Neighborhood Association and Downtown Neighborhood Association and has been in “constant communication” with Sabido about the proposal for about a year and a half.
“I think because there is such a need in our city for affordable, accessible and nice senior housing, I think (Paige Estates) fits right in,” Sabido said. “In conversations with (Waco Housing Authority Director Milet Hopping) she would tell me the longest waitlist that she has is for one-bedrooms for people ages 50 and above.”
The Waco Housing Authority is in the midst of a project to rehab its three housing complexes and convert them from a public housing model to a Section 8 program. That effort also is supported by federal tax credits, but it is not directly competing for funding with the other proposed affordable housing projects.