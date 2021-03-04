Rehab of 3 Waco VA buildings for veteran housing among local projects seeking funding

Development Manager Michael Ash said construction would start in early 2022 if the project is approved, and a company owned by the same group as JES Dev Co. would manage the complex. Ash said JES picked Waco because its economy is growing and the area has a demonstrated need for affordable senior housing.

“The site was selected because it is supported by the city and the neighborhood; provides a housing choice for local seniors who might otherwise be displaced by changes in the neighborhood; provides residents with easy access to health care, shopping and other desirable amenities; and has a strong chance of being funded by the state,” Ash said in an interview.

The company has seven other developments in Texas either complete or under construction.

Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido said JES has been meeting with neighborhood associations, secured the support of Kendrick Neighborhood Association and Downtown Neighborhood Association and has been in “constant communication” with Sabido about the proposal for about a year and a half.