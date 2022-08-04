Remnants of Lions Park, Kiddieland in Waco being cleared away

Remnants of Lions Park and Kiddieland are in the midst of being demolished, a process that will last about a month, according to parks officials.

Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said demolition work will continue for most of August, followed by backfill and grading work to make the site more level.

After the dirt work, the fences surrounding the site will come down and it will be an empty green space while the parks department gathers public opinion and develops designs the park over the following year.

“While we’re waiting for eventual redevelopment, getting the site into a usable, enjoyable condition with grass and trees is the goal,” Balk said.

Lions Park, which got its start in 1952, only opened a few days last summer after struggling to rebound from its closure in 2020 because of the pandemic. In July of last year, the city and Waco Founder Lions Club announced plans to start again from scratch on the 11-acre city owned site, in partnership with other community partners. The Lions Club, which has operated the park under a $1 per year lease agreement with the city, auctioned off rides and equipment from the closed park in January.

The 70-year-old park grew into a nostalgic childhood destination for generations of Waco residents. It started as a ballpark meant for teenagers, with new attractions, including tennis courts and a pool, added by the Lions Club and other local organizations that also contributed volunteer time and other resources. The Lions Club added the small Kiddieland amusement park in 1965, and further expansions added go-karts, new rides and a small train circling the property. The swimming pool being chipped away with heavy machinery this week was last open as a short-lived bumper boats attraction in the 1990s.