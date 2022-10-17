Renovated Doris Miller center to open with pool by summer; work could cost $4.5M

The city of Waco is deep into renovations of the former Doris Miller YMCA and plans to reopen it to the public in summer 2023 with a refurbished gym, indoor swimming pool and several acres of public park space in the heart of East Waco.

The city is spending about $2 million for interior renovations to the building at 1020 Elm Ave. that it bought last year from the YMCA of Central Texas at a cost of $2.7 million.

City staffers are scoping out another possible $2.5 million in outside improvements for the Doris Miller center, including redevelopment of the outdoor pool, new playground equipment and redesigned ballfields.

Jonathan Cook, city parks and recreation director, said the revamped Doris Miller center will be an anchor of a revitalized Elm Avenue for the surrounding neighborhood. It will be available for use by adjacent schools such as Rapoport Academy and J.H. Hines Elementary and will offer after-school classes and programs as well as summer camps and year-round swimming lessons.

“It’s going to be all ages, all demographics,” Cook said. “It’s going to hit a home run when you look at it from that perspective. The timing is right for a good community building.”

In the meantime, the ballfields, walking trail and playground equipment that had been fenced off during the YMCA era are now open to the public, Cook said.

“We want it to be a park, act like a park and function like a park,” Cook said.

The Doris Miller acquisition will allow the city to relocate its programs at the Bledsoe-Miller Recreation Center to a more spacious and modern campus, allowing for Bledsoe-Miller to be repurposed as a science, technology, engineering, art and math or STEAM center.

The Waco City Council will hear staff recommendations about both centers Tuesday at its 3 p.m. work session at the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater, 100 Washington Ave., which will be followed at 6 p.m. with a business session.

The Doris Miller complex, constructed in 2005 using the frame of a building from the old Paul Quinn College, needed more work than city officials bargained for when the city bought it in summer 2021.

The city initially budgeted $1.4 million for renovation, but Cook said it was clear by June that more would be needed. He said he was initially “overwhelmed” with the condition of the building.

“When we purchased it, there was considerable leakage from the roof any time it would rain,” he said. “Then we discovered the heater wasn’t working, and we’re going to have to do a complete replacement of the (climate control system) for about $1 million. We were hoping to do some patch work on the floor, but we’ve gone through cleaning we’ve realized we’re going to have to do a complete replacement of the floor.”

The hardwood floor in the gym was also damaged by water, causing it to be uneven in places and bounce underfoot, but Cook said it can be repaired.

“Once we’re done, the wood floors, they should last another 30 years,” he said.

The competitive indoor swimming pool needs about $100,000 in updates but is still functioning, Cook said. Other items include new flooring, painting, water heaters, furnishings and equipment.

The outdoor pool is in worse shape, having been out of use for three years, with its pump system destroyed by the freeze of February 2021, Cook said.

He said the city is using a consultant, KAI, to redesign the pool and the rest of the outdoor space. The pool may be repaired and put back in service soon, or it may be rebuilt with slides, buckets and fountains, possibly even a lazy river, Cook said. He would also like to see a zero-depth entrance to make the pool more accessible.

KAI will also look at reorienting the ballfields and redesigning the connections between different facilities to make them more user-friendly. Cook said KAI’s process includes public input and meetings with the neighborhood.

Jeanette Bell, president of the Northeast Riverside Neighborhood Association, said she is eager to know more about the plans for the Doris Miller complex.

“What I do know is our children over here need some of the same activities that were scheduled at the Doris Miller Y,” she said. “We have very few options over here, period. We want to make sure we have good health and fitness — physical, emotional and spiritual. A swimming pool would be a great thing, for water sports and aerobics.”

Bell questioned the decision to consolidate the Bledsoe-Miller programming at the Doris Miller YMCA building.

“I just hope we have enough space to continue what was happening over there,” she said.

The closure of the Doris Miller YMCA left a gap for Rapoport Academy’s middle school and high school programs, which had a contract to use its gym until this fall, said Sarah-Jane Menefee, the school’s marketing and communications director. The charter school shares the old Quinn campus with the Doris Miller center and the city’s Multipurpose Center.

She said Rapoport tried to acquire the facility but was outbid by the city. Now Rapoport is preparing to build its own gym on land it has acquired behind Tony DeMaria’s Bar-B-Que. In the meantime, it is playing a schedule of away games this year, she said.

She said the school’s game schedule would likely have conflicted with the city’s needs for after-school sports.

“We needed our own space,” she said.

But she said the new community center will complement the Rapoport campus, along with the East Waco Library down the street.

“We are definitely open to partnering with the city in any way we can,” she said. “It’s going to be a big benefit to the East Waco community. We’re excited for their vision.”