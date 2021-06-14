Rent relief for Waco's low-income tenants underused as eviction deadline looms

She said tenants who were behind on rent were notified by phone, email and mail that help would be available, then sent follow-up messages on the day of the events. Tenants in Section 8 housing who gave contact information to the housing authority also received phone calls, as did Section 8 landlords.

“We do have a bunch of other appointments set up, or they did, for next week,” Hopping said.

In an interview following the meeting, Hopping said the housing authority has no way of knowing who in Section 8 housing is falling behind on rent until evictions resume and the housing authority gets notified by the court.

"It's a whole different ballgame with Section 8," she said.

More than 1 million Texan households, or 16% of renters, were behind on their rent as of May, according to a report from the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.

The housing authority has held three sessions at public housing complexes and plans to hold two sessions a week until June 30.

Hopping said there is one other avenue for assistance. Allied Orion, the property management group involved with the renovation and eventual conversion of South Terrace Apartments from public housing to Section 8 housing, could step in and apply on tenants’ behalf, she said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.