State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson will "vigorously oppose" a bill that would eliminate individual permits on dairies upstream of Waco in the North Bosque River watershed, he said Wednesday as the House prepared to debate the bill Thursday.

In a press release, Anderson, R-Waco, sided with the city of Waco in arguing that House Bill 2827 would put Lake Waco's water quality at risk and undermine a state program to clean up the impaired North Bosque watershed, dating back to 2001. Studies have linked algae blooms in the North Bosque River and Lake Waco to phosphorus-rich manure runoff from dairies.

"The rules imposed by the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) have continued to work to reduce dangerous levels of phosphorus in this critical water source," Anderson stated. "While conditions have improved, it would be dangerous to prematurely change permitting requirements."

The legislation filed by DeWayne Burns, R-Cleburne, would allow dairies in the watershed to operate under standardized general permits instead of individual permits.

City leaders sought the individual permitting system in the early 2000s to give downstream parties a voice in the permitting process. Burns and agriculture groups have said the system is time-consuming and expensive. They argue that the special requirements placed on North Bosque watershed dairies can be incorporated into the general permits.

The legislation also would remove the requirement for soil testing on third-party fields that receive dairy manure for fertilizer. Dairy operators would have to continue regular testing for phosphorus on their own waste application fields, but the legislation would delete some of the remedial actions they have to take when their phosphorus counts are too high.

The Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau has joined the Texas Association of Dairymen in pushing for the changes.

"For 20 years, the dairies in the Bosque River Watershed have been the most heavily regulated in the state," Farm Bureau spokesperson Gary Joiner said in an email statement Wednesday to the Tribune-Herald.

"It is time to recognize the progress that has been made and alleviate unnecessary regulations from the dairies, while maintaining the regulations truly necessary to maintain the progress made over the past 20 years. HB 2827 strikes that reasonable balance.

"It changes the permit required of the dairies to a general permit. But importantly, the bill substantially maintains the regulations the dairies currently follow."

Anderson said there have been "constructive negotiations" about amending the bill, but "they have, as of yet, been unproductive."

"While I will continue to aggressively work to seek compromise, I will not support needlessly putting the water used by thousands of my friends, neighbors, and constituents at risk, and will vigorously oppose House Bill 2827, as introduced," he said.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek plans to travel with other city leaders to the Texas Capitol on Thursday to be present for the proceedings, and they are collecting signatures in opposition to House Bill 2827.

"This is one of the most important issues I've faced since I've been in this role," Meek said. "This would be taking a step backward on the ground game of water quality in Waco."

He said transitioning from the individual permits to general permits would significantly limit the ability of "neighbors, communities and water drinkers" to weigh in.

Under general permits, the public would no longer be formally notified and given the opportunity to submit public comment on new or amended authorizations for individual dairies, a process that can lead to administrative hearings.

Meek said he appreciates Anderson joining forces with the city of Waco.

"I'm grateful for his leadership on this issue," he said. "He has done his homework and is right to stand with Waco on this issue. He certainly appreciates agriculture with his background as a veterinarian, and there's no doubt in my mind he's opposed to overregulation and red tape. But after careful evaluation, he has found he has to stand in opposition. … He's done his homework, and he knows this is the right move."

The city of Waco clashed with producers in the Erath County dairy country for years over water pollution before the Legislature in 2001 approved legislation by Jim Dunnam, D-Waco, to impose special restrictions on the watershed. The same year, the TCEQ approved a cleanup program, called a Total Maximum Daily Load Implementation Plan, for the North Bosque, requiring a 50% reduction in phosphorus loads into the river.

After changes to dairy waste operations and municipal wastewater treatment processes, average phosphorus concentrations have dropped to acceptable standards at three of five monitoring stations on the North Bosque. The two that have not been in compliance are higher in the watershed, where water flows are less predictable.

Joiner said the Farm Bureau is not attempting to reverse the gains the watershed has made.

"Texas Farm Bureau respects the City of Waco’s concerns on this matter, but our farm and ranch leaders and voting delegates would never support any effort that reduces the water quality of the Bosque River Watershed," he said.