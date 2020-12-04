Rep. Bill Flores part of vaccine trial, urges residents to get COVID-19 shot

Based on his reaction to the second shot, Flores said he thinks he was given the real vaccine. He experienced chills, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue for a couple of days, symptoms reported by other trial participants.

"I'll be part of this test for two years and have to go back every few weeks to have blood work done and to measure antibodies and see how my body reacted," Flores said. "It's a two-year gig. I have to keep a detailed diary about how I am feeling, so it's pretty involved.

"The two big questions we have, we are pretty sure it is safe and pretty sure it is 94.5% effective based on results. But what we don't know is how long does it last and, second, is if you have the vaccine and get exposed to the virus, can you infect other people?"

Flores said he expects a flurry of protests from people opposed to vaccinations in general.

"I would urge every person in Central Texas to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available," Flores said. "It is not being made available until it is safe and effective and I encourage everyone to get it. That is the only thing that will allow America to get back to normal."