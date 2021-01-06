Rep. Pete Sessions, McLennan County GOP chair condemn Capitol breach

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions was in the Capitol with other lawmakers when word arrived that a large group angry about the presidential election was headed toward the historic building.
No one was alarmed until the angry crowd started breaking windows and breached entrances, eventually pounding on the door of the House chambers. Lawmakers were hustled from the Capitol. Sessions, R-Waco, never feared for his safety, but said the rioters storming the Capitol were wrong, they need to be punished and measures need to be taken to ensure a similar episode cannot be repeated.
“Unfortunately, many of the things that the president has stood for and done well up to now are going to be given back by some of the things that happened today,” Sessions said. “While what happened today was sad and tragic and wrong, it comes out of frustration. We have seen this frustration in Minneapolis and Seattle and discourse all across the country, and today, the same thing happened. It is wrong and violates the rule of law and the people need to be held accountable. We cannot allow this.”
Sessions sidestepped questions about whether President Donald Trump should share some blame in the violent actions. Before the joint legislative session started, Trump told his supporters at a rally on the National Mall to march on the Capitol.
“We’re going to walk down … to the Capitol, and we are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women,” the president said. “And we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness.”
The day was expected to be anything but routine. Congress met in a joint session to count the Electoral College votes that would deliver the White House to President-elect Joe Biden. A group of Republicans, including Sessions, planned to object to the certified results in key swing states, following Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him.
Sessions was back in his office across the street from the Capitol about 5 p.m., about 30 minutes after the rioters had been cleared from the building. Lawmakers reconvened shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern Time to take up the Electoral College vote count.
Sessions had said earlier this week that “irregularities” in elections in five battleground states need additional investigation before Biden is certified the winner.
“It is wrong to incite a riot,” Sessions said. “It is wrong to allow a riot. It is wrong for people to break the law. I look forward to finding out who gets arrested and finding out who these people are because, unlike in Minneapolis and Seattle, these people will not be released.”
Sessions said the situation escalated quickly and that the breach of the Capitol appeared to be “very well planned and executed.”
“When they broke in, I was in the Capitol and they told everybody to leave,” Sessions said. “Until then, there was not a breach of the Capitol and I just thought it was going to be yelling, taunting and screaming. It changed real fast. Those people were wrong, wrong, wrong.”
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, the former Baylor University and NFL football player who defeated Sessions two years ago, also was caught up in the tumultuous day.
“It was far worse than any picture can relay,” Allred told The Dallas Morning News, calling it “one of the most shameful things in American history.” “Far, far worse, and far, far more dangerous. This was very close to being extreme violence.”
McLennan County Republican Party Chairman Brad Holland called the incident “very sad and deeply disappointing.”
“As a Republican Party officer, as a Republican, I don’t identify with anything that is happening at the Capitol,” Holland said. “That is not our party. That is not who we are. The Republican Party strongly believes in upholding things by the Constitution and the rule of law and not by protest and insurrection. That seems foreign to me and I am very disappointed by what went on at the Capitol today.”
Like Sessions, Holland also would not blame Trump for inviting the crowd to the Capitol.
“I question whether a rally on a day when so much was happening at the Capitol was a good idea, but I don’t fault the president for directing them down there,” Holland said. “I have seen many people say what the president did was too little, too late in turning things around, and I would have to agree with that.”
Holland said he never expected today’s scheduled action in the Legislature to produce a “second Trump presidency,” adding that Joe Biden will become president Jan. 20. However, he thinks there were legitimate problems with how elections in certain states were carried out and said those problems need to be addressed soon to ensure public confidence in the system.
PHOTOS: TRUMP SUPPORTERS STORM US CAPITOL