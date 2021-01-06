Rep. Pete Sessions, McLennan County GOP chair condemn Capitol breach

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions was in the Capitol with other lawmakers when word arrived that a large group angry about the presidential election was headed toward the historic building.

No one was alarmed until the angry crowd started breaking windows and breached entrances, eventually pounding on the door of the House chambers. Lawmakers were hustled from the Capitol. Sessions, R-Waco, never feared for his safety, but said the rioters storming the Capitol were wrong, they need to be punished and measures need to be taken to ensure a similar episode cannot be repeated.

“Unfortunately, many of the things that the president has stood for and done well up to now are going to be given back by some of the things that happened today,” Sessions said. “While what happened today was sad and tragic and wrong, it comes out of frustration. We have seen this frustration in Minneapolis and Seattle and discourse all across the country, and today, the same thing happened. It is wrong and violates the rule of law and the people need to be held accountable. We cannot allow this.”