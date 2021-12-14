Rep. Pete Sessions says workforce, housing, common ground key for Central Texas

"What we did today is important to this community," Sessions said after the event. "This community heard a high-side message from the U.S. Chamber executive vice president. They heard a message from me about the opportunities that abound for Waco, Texas, McLennan County, this whole region, but that we are going to have to face up and we have got to make sure that we have a workforce that is ready. We have to make sure that we have housing that is ready. We have to make sure that we have got the things to enable us to be prepared for our future. And as you know, there is always controversy about who pays for infrastructure and who pays for these things. Waco, Texas, will be the beneficiary of an enormous bit of great jobs and opportunities for its people and I want us to make every bit of it."