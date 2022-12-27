Repairs sought for Waco giraffe sculpture hit by wayward driver

Those who have missed Giri, the Waco Sculpture Zoo's steel-framed giraffe, over the last month may get to see the sculpture back in place this summer depending on insurance, supply chains and an artist's schedule.

An errant driver plowed into the sculpture around Nov. 21, damaging the 18-foot-tall steel animal's legs and knocking it off its base, located in Cameron Park near Pecan Bottoms, city officials said. It has been in temporary storage in a city workshop since then, awaiting repair bids and discussions with a claims adjuster.

Senior parks planner Tom Balk said a city crew reported the damaged sculpture and a nearby broken light pole Nov. 21 and moved the bent and snapped steel into storage until its fate is decided. The concrete pad which the steel giraffe has called home for about three years was undamaged, saving a measure of time and money in the work's repair.

Balk said talks are in progress with the driver's insurance company to cover the damage, and the city also has its own insurance coverage for its public art. City officials are awaiting a repair estimate from Giri's creator, Waco artist Robbie Barber, on the cost and time involved.

Clifton and Betsy Robinson, a driving force behind the Waco Sculpture Zoo that was created in 2019 and 2020, provided the $28,000 for Barber to craft the towering art piece, the tallest of the sculpture zoo's 27 animals. The public art work commission was a career check mark for the Baylor University sculpture professor, something on his personal bucket list.

News that his bucket list item had been hit by a truck was "a punch to the gut," he recalled. Seeing a photo of the damage eased his mind a little: The giraffe's legs had received the brunt of the impact and not its body or head, parts that were more complicated to assemble.

"My gut tells me it's about one-third of the piece," he said. Barber is awaiting a bid from the local metal company that had provided the rolled stainless steel pipes three years ago before submitting his estimate to the city.

Revisiting a piece he imagined and labored on three years ago will feel different, should he get the bid to repair it.

"I think most artists don't like reworking the ground on which they've been working ... but I guess the new ground is having to fix something like this," he said. "Finding the block of time to do it will be a problem, but I think I could do it this summer and take the months of May and June to do it."

Explore the Waco Sculpture Zoo along University Parks Drive