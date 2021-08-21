Report delves into what went right, wrong for Waco during 'minute-by-minute nightmare' of February storm

A report detailing the city of Waco’s response to February’s freeze recommends stockpiling fuel and supplies, developing emergency housing plans with designated shelters, investing in snow plowing equipment and arming more city facilities with backup generators.
The report details what happened when the unprecedented nine-day weather event caused havoc with the state’s power grid, the erratic and long-lasting power outages that put lives in danger throughout Texas and the ensuing water pipe ruptures that spread throughout the city, putting the water system in jeopardy until a combination of round-the-clock work and water conservation measures helped it recover. Critical infrastructure in the city had not been reported to Oncor, the company that manages power distribution in Waco, something the report suggests correcting as soon as possible.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt went over a first draft of the 44-page after-action review during a city council meeting Tuesday, which Council Member Jim Holmes compared to “reliving a minute-to-minute nightmare.” Council Member Kelly Palmer said the document brought back memories of the disaster that she had suppressed and called the report “eye opening.”
“Reading this was an experience for my nervous system,” she said.
Holt said the city has hired a consultant to determine what needs on the list the Federal Emergency Management Agency can reimburse the city for. He said other sources of funding, including American Rescue Plan dollars dedicated to prepare for future natural disasters, could go toward buying some of the things suggested in the report.
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said a backup generator for the Riverside plant, along with fuel and storage costs, for example, would cost between $8 million and $10 million.
Council Member Hector Sabido said he is especially excited by the prospect of backup generators at city water plants. He also said he would like to revisit the report annually to track the city’s progress.
“I never want to go through that fear again of … the majority of our city losing water access,” Sabido said. “Half of our city already didn’t have electricity.”
On Feb. 13, workers opted to stay overnight at Waco Metropolitan Area Regional Sewerage System Central Plant, the Mount Carmel Water Treatment Plant and Riverside Treatment Plant. The next day, animal services workers did the same thing at the animal shelter and Cameron Park Zoo. Riverside lost power Feb. 16, cutting about 25 million gallons per day of production capacity.
During the disaster, workers struggled again and again with the side-effects of frigid weather no one had ever anticipated.
Ice at the city’s refueling station also made access “impossible at various times during the emergency,” according to the report.
When the power went out, electronic lock systems on city buildings went with it, and the city has no central collection of master keys. Even when people did have keys, some padlocks froze over, leading the report to suggest either replacing padlocks or furnishing employees with some way to rapidly thaw them.
The report suggests adding all-wheel or four-wheel drive vehicles to each department that might need them during a future disaster. When the roads got dangerous, the emergency operations staff and the city safety coordinator had no access to all-wheel-drive vehicles.
All-wheel-drive vehicles were more useful than vehicles with chains on their tires, and firefighters unwittingly damaged the tires of eight fire vehicles by driving too fast with their tire chains.
Finance workers had to sit in their running cars to charge computers and finish the payroll so employees would be paid on time, and without an all-terrain forklift it was impossible to unload emergency supplies at the Waco Convention Center, requiring workers to do it by hand.
Fourth and Fifth Street connects the city garage and city facilities in downtown, but without any snow plowing equipment, workers had to use backhoes to push trucks and trailers through the area. The report suggests purchasing add-on snow plowing equipment that attaches to smaller vehicles and sanding equipment that can fit in the bed of pickups.
The report also calls for the housing and emergency management department to develop an emergency housing plan and for the emergency management, public health district, community services and parks and recreation to develop a “vulnerable populations” plan.
During the disaster, the city housed some people without shelter in hotels, along with employees who could not travel between work and home.
Hotel rooms were in short supply not long after power outages started. The city set up warming centers, but their locations were chosen based on what buildings had backup power, not based on what locations people could easily travel to, something the report suggests correcting by evaluating all facilities for their potential as shelters.
The Multipurpose Center in East Waco would have been used, but the building never had power. Holt called that realization a “quick and steep” lesson for the city.
“We all know the majority of 76704 was without power for days,” Council Member Andrea Barefield said. “We can’t have strategically placed community locations throughout our city without making sure they’re online and (have) equipment that they need.”
“One thing we have learned is we don’t want to be at the mercy of electric power sources that don’t make decisions for us. They make decisions to protect the grid across the entire state,” Ford said. “We want to manage ourselves differently, and that’s going to cost us significant amounts of resources.”
That will require backup generators at strategic locations and equipment to manage them.
The city owns a fuel truck workers tried to use to refuel generators during the disaster, but it wasn’t suited for the road conditions, and the city’s fuel trailer also needed “extensive repairs at a critical time.”
On Feb. 15, the city solid waste, streets and fleet workers banded together and created vehicle with a 500 gallon fuel tank that was able to make deliveries. Before it was up and running, the city cleared out retail gas stations to keep the utilities department fueled with more than 29,000 gallons at 28 sites.
Meanwhile, other sites needed smaller quantities of fuel that were tough to deliver because small cars were in short supply and large trucks could not always access the sites. During the disaster, Orsheln Farm & Home helped the city’s utility department acquire three 100-gallon fuel tanks to solve that problem.
There was also a shortage of tools and engine oil to maintain the generators, and battery-operated equipment sometimes failed to start in the cold.
On-site fuel storage at sites that use a lot of fuel, along with and transfer tanks designed to sit in the beds of pickup trucks already in the city fleet would help get around those issues during future emergencies.
The after-action review calls for more storage for emergency supplies, not just fuel, across the board. The convention center, a large, centrally located building, was used during the emergency, but the weather made access challenging at times and the report suggests having backups in place.
It also suggests stocking every department with enough supplies for a drawn out emergency and storing small propane tanks in bulk.
The animal shelter did not have a backup generator, heat, potable water or the ability to use its cleaning systems for animals. There was also no way to check buildings housing animals remotely.
The report notes communication with non-governmental organizations was strong, but communication between city departments struggled as power went out. Not everyone had access to Microsoft Teams. Older city cellphones did not have the battery capacity or video capability their owners suddenly needed, and many employees fell back on person cellphones and emails. On top of that, there was not an up-to-date citywide cellphone directory to refer to.
Breaker boxes were not all properly labeled, and not all departments had someone on staff who knew how to find and use cutoffs for water, gas and power.
Communication with the public left room for improvement as well. As the city’s call centers and local 911 dispatch were inundated by people seeking answers, there was no way to bring more people on to answer their calls.
Most of the public had not signed up for the city’s emergency mass notification system, and not all city employees knew how to sign up.
Palmer said District 4 residents told her they were frustrated because not a lot of the city’s emergency messages were translated into Spanish.
The review notes the city’s strengths as well. Emergency action plans that were already in place worked as intended. Workers who had access to remote tools made good use of them. Waco Transit and the police and fire departments banded together to transport people to warming centers when possible, and the city avoided a large-scale water outage. The review also commends the way the city handled the water shortage, sourcing and distributing donated bottled water.
“Waco fared much better than other cities and that was because there was a level of preparedness that we put into place before this moment,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said. “I’m just so proud of our team.”