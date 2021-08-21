Report delves into what went right, wrong for Waco during 'minute-by-minute nightmare' of February storm

It also suggests stocking every department with enough supplies for a drawn out emergency and storing small propane tanks in bulk.

The animal shelter did not have a backup generator, heat, potable water or the ability to use its cleaning systems for animals. There was also no way to check buildings housing animals remotely.

The report notes communication with non-governmental organizations was strong, but communication between city departments struggled as power went out. Not everyone had access to Microsoft Teams. Older city cellphones did not have the battery capacity or video capability their owners suddenly needed, and many employees fell back on person cellphones and emails. On top of that, there was not an up-to-date citywide cellphone directory to refer to.

Breaker boxes were not all properly labeled, and not all departments had someone on staff who knew how to find and use cutoffs for water, gas and power.

Communication with the public left room for improvement as well. As the city’s call centers and local 911 dispatch were inundated by people seeking answers, there was no way to bring more people on to answer their calls.

Most of the public had not signed up for the city’s emergency mass notification system, and not all city employees knew how to sign up.