Report: Vaccination delays put Waco Animal Shelter at risk of outbreak

The Waco Animal Shelter’s failure to consistently vaccinate all dogs the day of intake puts it at risk of a disease outbreak, according to a consultant’s report.

American Pets Alive! made the finding after visiting the shelter Nov. 22, weeks into an outbreak of canine distemper and other diseases that has left the shelter closed to the public since late October.

Though the city has an ordinance requiring vaccination of impounded animals “on intake,” the “Crisis Response Recommendations” report from American Pets Alive! found that some dogs were not vaccinated for three to five days. The consultant listed several recommendations to make intake procedures at the shelter more efficient so the limited staff could vaccinate more animals immediately.

The shelter’s director in recent weeks has been reassigned to a different city of Waco department, and the director of the Humane Society of Central Texas, which oversees adoption from the shelter, recently was fired. Officials have not announced the reasons for either move.

The former shelter director is moving to a city position that aligns with his previous work experience. The Humane Society’s board president did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday, leaving the reason for the firing of the nonprofit’s director unclear.

The report found the outbreak of canine diseases at the shelter started as early as mid-September. Longtime Waco Animal Welfare Board member Michelle Nemec said the board has voiced concerns about the shelter’s vaccination practices dating back to May and that while this may be the most severe, there have been multiple disease outbreaks this year.

“It has been an ongoing discussion, not just in that May meeting,” Nemec said.

The crisis has left the shelter closed since Oct. 28, and it remains closed indefinitely, city officials said. Recent test results show the presence of distemper, adenovirus and H3N2, the canine flu, according to the report.

Animal services operations manager Melissa Sheldon said the shelter was holding 155 dogs as of Wednesday morning.

The shelter has euthanized 40 dogs since the start of the outbreak for distemper and H3N2, Sheldon said. It was able to achieve a 95% live release rate for October and 92% in November, maintaining the shelter’s 90% no-kill status, she said.

The site visit report says vaccination upon intake is the most important measure to prevent disease outbreaks, which was not being upheld at the Waco Animal Shelter. In a previous interview, former shelter Director Trey Buzbee said staffing concerns were slowing the immunization process.

Sheldon said the shelter is interviewing to fill 10 open positions as it utilizes temporary staffing. Shelter director is among the positions left vacant, with Buzbee recently joining a new department in the city.

The consultant’s recommendations say vaccines must be administered on the same day to be classified as vaccination upon intake, ideally within the same hour, but found that dogs at Waco’s shelter could go three to five days without receiving their first vaccine.

“Unfortunately, the threat of an outbreak will always be present in a shelter that does not have consistent, same-day vaccine practices,” the report says. “The big picture goal is to establish herd immunity.”

Workflow problems

The document points to “frequent and continuous workflow disruptions” that require shelter staff to attend to various tasks, such as answering phones, attending to customers and cleaning, that disrupt an already demanding animal intake procedure on a short staff.

Under the current workflow, a single care technician would have to handle animals, administer vaccines and conduct precise measurements all while documenting the process in a digital record one animal at a time, the report says. The process obstructs a natural workflow and a solution would allow technicians to prioritize immediate vaccination while budgeting time to other necessary tasks.

“The setup described above forces a slow, ‘all-or-nothing’ system. … While this combined process idea may have been appealing at one point, it does not match the ‘human element’ reality at this time,” it says.

Proper sanitation practices were confirmed during the site visit, the document says. However, the shelter’s outdoor pavilion, where many new, “immune-unsafe” dogs were walked daily, could not possibly be disinfected thoroughly and should only be used for dogs at least three days out from being vaccinated, according to the report. There were also questions raised during the site visit about the sanitary practices of animal control officers’ vehicles.

In its recommendations, American Pets Alive! also addresses:

Separating the physical and data entry components of the intake process

Logging data first on paper rather than relying on digital input during physical intake procedures

Using clear plastic barriers in open concept areas to slow the spread of pathogens

Finding common contact points between staff and animals that have not been immunized and creating personal protective equipment (PPE) stations nearby

Utilizing volunteers to conduct care rounds often to look for disease symptoms.

Distemper update

Sheldon said the shelter is taking the outbreak one week at a time and is conducting testing to determine any asymptomatic spreaders in the population. Because the distemper virus has a two-week incubation period, the shelter must stagger rounds of testing around a two-week window, she said.

“For some dogs, the two-week mark is today so we can begin testing those, and for others, testing will begin early next week once their two-week incubation period is up,” Sheldon said Wednesday. “We are hopeful to have all testing back by the end of next week so we can determine our next steps moving forward.”

As of Wednesday, 17 animals were isolated and still showing disease symptoms, which Sheldon said is much lower than before.

“From our last round of testing, the last positive test was on (Nov. 19) and was a low positive,” she said. “This is showing improvement in our dog population.”

Humane Society of Central Texas board President Patricia Meadows did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday. Kandi Hillyer, who was recently fired as the nonprofit’s director, started early this year. She was the third person since 2019 to fill the position.

Alongside the recommendations for improvement in the American Pets Alive! report, the organization also praised the work of shelter staff and “noted a great sense of initiative from all Waco stakeholders.”

The organization “was impressed with how hard-working the City’s care technicians were in particular,” the report says.

For more information on the distemper outbreak, visit waco-texas.com/Departments/Animal-Services/Distemper-Updates.