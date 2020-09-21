Reprinted McLennan County ballots mailed out after long hours, $25,000 cost

Ballots cost 25 cents each, and it costs 65 cents to mail each one. The extra printing caused the office to go through two cartons of toner, which cost $500 each, Van Wolfe said. The envelopes inserted into the old packages for return mailings could be used again, but it took time to remove them from the old ballot envelopes, she said.

The county was charged $5,265 for postage on the 8,100 envelopes that already had been sent through the postage meter last week but weren’t mailed, Van Wolfe said, plus the same amount for mailing the new batch of ballots out. That brought the entire extra expense to the county, including overtime pay for her staff, to about $25,000, she said. That money will come from her office budget, which she said she had.

“It’s your taxpayers’ dollars,” she said. “I am really not happy about that.”

Van Wolfe’s office mailed out ballots to military personnel and those overseas voters on Saturday.

Because of the week’s delay in mailing out ballots, it is even more important than ever for those voting by mail to be diligent in marking their ballots and sending them back promptly to ensure they are received in time to be counted, Van Wolfe said. There is plenty of time for that to happen, she said.