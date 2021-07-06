Reps. Kacal, Anderson gear up for contentious special session

Waco's representatives in the Texas Legislature say they have a sense of which issues Gov. Greg Abbott will call on them to to tackle during the special legislative session that starts Thursday, and they are confident he will lift his roadblock on legislative paychecks.
Abbott continued to hold his specific agenda items for the session close to his vest as of Tuesday evening, but election law changes, critical race theory and bail reform have been mentioned as probable special session items.
District 56 State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco, and District 12 State Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station, both said they are confident state funding for the Legislature, its staff and support agencies will be restored after Abbott's veto of the state's two-year appropriation in response to a quorum-busting walkout by Democrats that killed a bitterly contested election bill at the end of the regular session.
Both Anderson and Kacal talked with their respective staffs following the veto and said there are more than a few staffers who are anxious about missed paychecks. Anderson said the governor merely is using his "leverage" to get the legislation he wants.
"I think that will be resolved before it will actually come into play," Anderson said. "It impacts the next session, so we have until the end of August, the fiscal year, so I would certainly think that would be rectified before that. I really don't think it will be the case that we will have any lost paychecks."
Kacal said Abbott was upset that time ran out on the session and bills were not passed.
"I think that was a way to get everybody's attention," Kacal said. "First, we need our staff in the building to make law and go through this special session. You can't function without staff. We have to find a way to rectify that. We are only as good as the team we assemble. Those people work hard.
"There were some concerns and worry, especially coming out of a pandemic and uncertain times. And the thought of not having a paycheck, absolutely, there was concern. Like every other American, they were wanting to know if they are going to get that next paycheck."
House Democrats are challenging the veto, charging the governor does not have the authority to strip funding from another branch of government. House Democrats on Monday asked House Speaker Dade Phelan not to push through anything on the agenda until the legislative funding is restored, The Dallas Morning News reported.
The Democrats walked out as the clock was expiring on the regular session to stop an election bill that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the Senate pushed through that had provisions not previously discussed in conference committees. Democrats claimed they were excluded from last-minute negotiations and charged the final version amounted to voter suppression, especially targeting minorities.
Kacal said that, depending on what side of the aisle one sits, the election bill was either considered "voter suppression" or "voter integrity," although Kacal acknowledged there is little evidence of widespread voter fraud. He said he looks forward to seeing the first version of the new bill.
"The Legislature has a process," Kacal said. "We have rules and opportunities to make our point. They chose their option to walk out and shut down the process that was on a ticking clock. You can’t be upset because they played the cards they had. They were doing what they thought was the best they could to represent their constituents. That is what we all are trying to do.
"Voter apathy is the biggest problem. But when you cast your vote, you need to have assurance that your vote is calculated in the column you chose," Kacal said.
Anderson said he would have voted against the final version of the election bill, saying it should have been left the way it was. He said he does not think the bill was intended to intimidate or suppress minority voters.
"The election bill was one of the original priority items, and it is always a contentious scenario," Anderson said. "It is a shame it came down the way it did. And it is not an excuse, but in this whole session, dealing with COVID and what that did and the huge winter storm and all those issues we had to deal with, and it was a session that was really unusual.
"And to have this right at the end just added to all that angst, and I think it is a shame we didn’t have a little more continuity there and have common sense prevail and for the Democrats to believe they needed to break quorum," he said.
State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, declined a phone interview, saying Abbott has not released the special session agenda and he wants to wait and "let the situation develop."
"In the recent legislative session, we made major progress on top conservative priorities, but some important work was left undone," Birdwell said in a statement released by his office. "Common-sense election reform bills were killed when Democrats — who oppose these proposals — walked off the job. As a result, we are returning to Austin on July 8th for a special legislative session where we will continue the fight for election integrity. It should be easy to vote, but hard to cheat. I look forward to going back to work on behalf of my constituents, and I am committed to protecting and strengthening our conservative values in Texas."
Another hot-button topic that Abbott has said he might push onto the special session agenda involves the teaching of what has come to be known as "critical race theory."
A decades-old framework for understanding racial inequality, critical race theory proposes that race is a social construct, not a biological category; and that racism is not merely an individual attitude but is embedded in laws and institutions.
Abbott signed a bill into law in June that restricts how current events and America’s history of racism can be taught in Texas schools. It has been commonly referred to as the “critical race theory” bill, but the term “critical race theory” is not invoked.
But after signing the bill, Abbott said "more must be done" to abolish "critical race theory in Texas," potentially assuring that the controversial debate that has swept across the nation, motivated in large part by former President Donald Trump, will continue to be debated in the Texas Legislature.
"The measure passed, but I think the governor wanted a stronger one, so I'm not sure if that will be on the call or not," Anderson said. "Personally, I would much prefer Martin Luther King's approach to valuing people on the strength of character, not on the color of their skin.
"Critical race theory is creating a wider division and no real coming together. It is Marxist in its founding. That is my opinion, and so it actually pushes people further apart as opposed to bringing people together. I don't think it should be mandated. So many schools are pushing the critical race theory. We shouldn't be forcing children to be evaluated by the color of their skin. That goes across the grain as far as my thought process. I just think it has no role in democracy," Anderson said.
A bail reform bill that Kacal sponsored also died with the Democratic walkout at the end of the regular session. He said he thinks Abbott will include that on the special session agenda, especially in light of the violent deaths of Department of Public Safety troopers Damon Allen and Chad Walker, both of Central Texas.