Reps. Kacal, Anderson gear up for contentious special session

Kacal said that, depending on what side of the aisle one sits, the election bill was either considered "voter suppression" or "voter integrity," although Kacal acknowledged there is little evidence of widespread voter fraud. He said he looks forward to seeing the first version of the new bill.

"The Legislature has a process," Kacal said. "We have rules and opportunities to make our point. They chose their option to walk out and shut down the process that was on a ticking clock. You can’t be upset because they played the cards they had. They were doing what they thought was the best they could to represent their constituents. That is what we all are trying to do.

"Voter apathy is the biggest problem. But when you cast your vote, you need to have assurance that your vote is calculated in the column you chose," Kacal said.

Anderson said he would have voted against the final version of the election bill, saying it should have been left the way it was. He said he does not think the bill was intended to intimidate or suppress minority voters.