Republican seeks ballot review after losing Nov. 8 race for county commissioner

McLennan County elections officials are re-examining mail-in ballots in the Nov. 8 race for Precinct 2 county commissioner at the request of the losing candidate, but say they expect no change in election results.

County numbers show that Republican candidate Donis “D.L.” Wilson lost the election to incumbent Commissioner Patricia Miller, a Democrat, by 239 votes.

Wilson last week sent the elections office a letter challenging the results, alleging problems with mail-in ballot counts, missing ballot information and the process for reviewing early ballots.

McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith is investigating the claims and will reevaluate some mail-in ballots, but he said he does not anticipate a change in the outcome as the county prepares to canvass final vote tallies Wednesday.

County election results show Miller won the race by 51.1%, or 5,354 of 10,469 total votes. Wilson received 48.9%, or 5,115 votes.

In his letter last week, Wilson questioned the process for verifying signatures on early ballots. Wilson cited Sec 87.027(d) of the Texas Election Code which says a signature verification committee should be made up of no fewer than five people. He said McLennan County’s committee only consisted of two people.

Wilson said the verification committee was also in violation of Sec 87.027(k-1), which holds that required postings, including a copy of the order calling for the appointment of the committee, must be made public on the county’s website.

“Unfortunately, the damage was already done and all the signatures on ballots by mail examined prior to being brought into compliance were not properly handled nor verified,” the letter read.

In an interview, Goldsmith said this was the county's first year to appoint a signature verification committee, which he said is not a requirement under law.

He said the signature verification committee is a bipartisan group that verifies voter information on the ballot carrier envelope matches elections office records. The verification committee was put in place to give voters a chance to correct any information that might prevent them from voting, and the group attempted to contact voters whose ballots were at risk however it could.

In doing that, Goldsmith said the county’s rejection rate was lower than statewide.

“If information is not correct we wanted to give our voters the opportunity to correct that information,” Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith said there was some confusion about how many people were on the committee earlier in the election, but the group was brought into compliance and any questions at that time were answered. He said everything was still processed by a bipartisan committee.

“There was some concern brought up to us if there was compliance or not,” Goldsmith said. “We’ve addressed any concerns about that.”

Wilson asks in his letter that a recount of all mail-in ballots take place if needed, as well as a re-examination of ballots that were examined by the committee before it was brought into compliance with the state rules.

He also asked that the elections office does not certify the race yet.

Goldsmith said a bipartisan committee made up of three Republican members, three Democratic members and a presiding judge, will re-examine mail-in carrier envelopes Tuesday. He said results could be delayed a couple of days, but he hopes to canvas results as planned on Wednesday.

“We will re-examine the carrier envelopes, but I don’t anticipate there will be any changes made or any findings of the examination,” Goldsmith said.

Wilson also questioned changes in mail-in vote counts on the evening of Nov. 8.

Miller’s mail-in early vote total increased between the initial 7:53 p.m. release to the 9 p.m. version, from 352 to 412 votes. Wilson’s votes increased over the time period as well, from 169 to 195.

Goldsmith said a ballot board that meets on Election Day is in charge of early voting, and mail-in totals had not finished processing ballots by the time the original results came out. The board’s full totals were reflected in the second version, he said.

Wilson also wrote that he was advised by some voters that his name wasn’t on some Precinct 2 ballots, and he is obtaining statements from those voters. He said in a phone interview on Friday he doesn’t know how many people were missing the complete ballot, but people are still contacting him and he has gathered a few statements.

Goldsmith said he’s heard the claim, but at this point it is hearsay. He said it’s possible some voters incorrectly believed they were registered to vote in Precinct 2.

“I’ve heard that claim but I haven’t actually had anyone bring that to my attention," Goldsmith said. "… If you are registered in Precinct 2 it would show up on the ballot."

Wilson said that he’s not sure a re-examination of ballots will change the outcome of the election, but both his and Miller’s voters deserve a fair election. With the margin of difference being so tight and some questions still at bay, Wilson said it’s not fair to call the election just yet.

“It’s concerning and should be concerning to everybody,” Wilson said. “There needs to be a fair and just way to get this taken care of.”