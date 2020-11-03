Republicans strong in McLennan County early vote; Meek has strong lead for Waco mayor

McLennan County early vote totals released at about 8 p.m. Tuesday show a commanding lead for Republicans and a lopsided majority for Dillon Meek in the nonpartisan Waco mayor election.
With 27,918 early and absentee votes cast in the mayoral election, Meek had 19,344 votes, or 69.3%, to David Morrow's 30.7%.
In the three-way race for the District 4 council seat, Kelly Palmer led with 46.8% of the 3,356 votes cast. Incumbent Darius Ewing, who was appointed this summer after Meek stepped down, had 31.2%, while former Council Member Rick Allen had 22%.
In the race to replace District 3 Council Member John Kinnaird, attorney Josh Borderud led with 52.1% of the 6,796 votes cast. Robbie Robertson, also an attorney, had 47.9%.
Support Local Journalism
District 1 incumbent Council Member Andrea Barefield had 74.1% of the 3,666 votes cast in her district, while Randy Gober had 25.9%.
In the Waco Independent School District board races, the early and absentee vote margins were as follows:
- District 3, Place 3: Incumbent Jose Vidaña, 59.3%; Ilda Sabido, 40.7%.
- At-large, Place 7: Incumbent Cary DuPuy, 57.4%; Hope Balfa-Mustakim, 42.6%.
- At-large, Place 6: Robin Houston, 52.4%; Keith Guillory, 47.6%.
Meanwhile, Republicans held strong leads in partisan races up and down the ballot. Donald Trump had 59.6% of the 80,060 McLennan County ballots cast, while Joe Biden had 39%.
In the race to replace Bill Flores in Congressional District 17, Republican Pete Sessions had 61.4% of the McLennan County vote to Democrat Rick Kennedy's 36.3%.
In the race for District 56 state representative, longtime Republican incumbent Charles "Doc" Anderson led with 66.4% of the vote to Democratic challenger Katherine Turner-Pearson's 33.6%.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.