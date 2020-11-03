Republicans strong in McLennan County early vote; Meek has strong lead for Waco mayor

McLennan County early vote totals released at about 8 p.m. Tuesday show a commanding lead for Republicans and a lopsided majority for Dillon Meek in the nonpartisan Waco mayor election.

With 27,918 early and absentee votes cast in the mayoral election, Meek had 19,344 votes, or 69.3%, to David Morrow's 30.7%.

In the three-way race for the District 4 council seat, Kelly Palmer led with 46.8% of the 3,356 votes cast. Incumbent Darius Ewing, who was appointed this summer after Meek stepped down, had 31.2%, while former Council Member Rick Allen had 22%.

In the race to replace District 3 Council Member John Kinnaird, attorney Josh Borderud led with 52.1% of the 6,796 votes cast. Robbie Robertson, also an attorney, had 47.9%.

District 1 incumbent Council Member Andrea Barefield had 74.1% of the 3,666 votes cast in her district, while Randy Gober had 25.9%.

In the Waco Independent School District board races, the early and absentee vote margins were as follows:

District 3, Place 3: Incumbent Jose Vidaña, 59.3%; Ilda Sabido, 40.7%.

At-large, Place 7: Incumbent Cary DuPuy, 57.4%; Hope Balfa-Mustakim, 42.6%.

At-large, Place 6: Robin Houston, 52.4%; Keith Guillory, 47.6%.