Resigning Waco Convention Center director created poor departmental morale, exhibited 'substandard judgment,' investigator finds

Cranford also determined Bertka did not retaliate against the employee, concluding that "none of the actions she alleged to be retaliatory were tied to protected conduct" as she and other employees described it.

"While the hostile work environment and retaliation complaints cannot be sustained, morale among the Convention Center's staff is low and there is regular conflict between Mr. Bertka and his sales staff, particularly (the complainant)," Cranford wrote. "Mr. Bertka's interactions with his staff are characterized as sarcastic, demeaning and lacking in clear leadership decisions.

"His management style is described as chaotic and disorganized. According to his employees, he often makes decisions without having the full facts, changes course in front of clients despite an agreed upon plan of action and generally creates discord among staff and with clients or partners of the Convention Center. Based on multiple employee interviews, poor morale and staff turnover are likely to persist under Mr. Bertka's management."

The employee wrote in her complaint that led to the investigation that all but one of the department staff members are "trying to leave because of him."

"The atmosphere that has been created has disintegrated our team, and the people we have left are holding on by a thread," the employee wrote.