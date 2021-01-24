Riesel gets state loan to remedy arsenic water woes

"You would never know it was there," said Flanary, a lifelong Riesel-area resident. "It doesn't affect the taste, and the safe level used to be 50 parts per billion before the EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) lowered it. There is actually arsenic in our air, in our water, in our fruits and vegetables. It is a naturally occurring metal that is everywhere.

"We have this water coming from a well that is 3,500 feet deep, so it is going to be naturally occurring there. We all drink the water as city employees. We all grew up on it and we have seen no ill-effect and no evidence of anyone getting ill. If there was, there would be immediate action," she said.

The EPA changed the threshold in 2001, based on studies indicating long-term ingestion of arsenic at lower levels could increase risks of certain cancers, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The lower limit also allows for variation in individuals' ingestion of arsenic from sources other than water and variation in individuals' ability to metabolize arsenic.

The city has been in violation since the EPA began requiring compliance with the lower threshold in 2006 and has been under enforcement by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality since 2010.

